The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Media Watch Politics
Print

Joy Reid Asks if Blacks Are Safer Without Guns

By Nick Givas
April 15, 2018 at 3:54pm

Print

MSNBC host Joy Reid asked rapper Michael Render, aka “Killer Mike,” if black people are able to legally carry guns without putting their lives in danger.

The question came on the Sunday edition of Reid’s weekend show, “AM Joy.”

Reid played a video of two black men being arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia after they asked to use the bathroom without making any purchases.

The manager asked them to leave and when they refused, he called the authorities.

“My thinking on is that if either of those two men had been concealed carry holders, and any of those police officers had seen a gun, even though they were being as peaceful as they were, there is a great probability that they would be dead,” Reid said.

“Do you worry that encouraging black people to carry endangers black people’s lives? We know that implicit bias is real.”

“Michael Brown was not armed. Michael Brown was not armed,” Render replied.

Do you think black people are safer when they carry legally owned firearms?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“But do you think those two men would have been in danger if they had been?” Reid asked

“I think black men are in danger from law enforcement because we need to teach better policing,” Render said.

“I’m going to tell you what struck me about that video. White people stood up and immediately were allies, thank you for that. But the black men are to be congratulated and saluted,” he added.

Render also brought up the killing of Philando Castile by Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez and took a moment to posthumously congratulate him for being a legal gun owner.

“In matters of Philando Castile, I would rather start to congratulate the man he was,” Render concluded.

RELATED: CBS Cites Twitter Account for Anti-Gun Outrage… It Only Has 1 Follower

“He was a working man. He was a legal firearms owner. He exercised that right, and that’s what I think we should be doing,” he added.

“And I don’t think those police would have killed those young men because those young men handled that spectacularly.”

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. 

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: African-Americans, gun control, guns, mainstream media, media bias, MSNBC

By: Nick Givas on April 15, 2018 at 3:54pm

Popular Right Now

Becky Loggia

Mexican police

14 Killed in 36 Hours in Mexican Resort Town Cancun

Joe Simonson

donald trump

Leaked Emails Show Democrats Expect Trump To Take Drastic Personnel Action in ‘Next 48 Hours’

Jack Davis

Vladimir Putin

Putin Responds to Syria Missile Strikes – ‘Act of Aggression…’

Jack Davis

missile strike

Report: ‘Large-Scale Explosion’ At Iranian Weapons Depot Hours After Trump Strike

Randy DeSoto

Laura Ingraham (1)

Top Company Caves, Resumes Advertisements on Ingraham’s Show

Jack Davis

paul ryan, donald trump

Paul Ryan Reveals What Trump Said When He Told Him He Was Retiring

Jack Davis

nikki haley

Nikki Haley Warns of Chemical Attack Within US: ‘If We’re Not Smart’

Joshua Gill

British Hospital Set on Killing Young Boy Blocks Father from Removing Him

Recently Posted