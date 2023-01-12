Joy Reid Bites Off More Than She Can Chew When She Invites on Byron Donalds - He Wipes the Floor with Her

Ah, Joy Reid. The answer to the question, “What would a caricature of a caricature of a leftist loon with a television show look like?”

Reid, the loud-mouthed blowhard who hosts MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” has a notable history of being a race-baiting, far-left, Biden boot-licker. Given that, it’s always a mild surprise when anyone, let alone a smart, principled conservative like Rep. Byron Donalds, bothers to grace Reid’s show with their presence.

And yet, thank goodness that Donalds did bother to appear on “The ReidOut,” if only to provide us with the blueprint on how best to handle the histrionics of Reid and her ilk.

Donalds, who most recently played a role in the arduous process of affirming Kevin McCarthy as the House speaker, appeared on Reid’s show to discuss a litany of topics clearly chosen by Reid and her team designed to make Donalds look like a fool.

Unfortunately for Reid and her team, Donalds has an IQ above 3, rendering many of their talking points useless.

First useless talking point: Why does the GOP allow some people on committees (like say, Marjorie Taylor Greene), but not others (like say, the reprehensible Ilhan Omar)?

Joy Reid begins her interview with Byron Donalds with a rant whining that it’s not “a good look” that the GOP has members such as Gosar and MTG, but wants to kick Omar, Schiff, and Swalwell off committees. Donalds notes the GOP warned Dems precedent would come back to bite them. pic.twitter.com/an45CMVFPR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 11, 2023

“Do you think that is a good look for the Republican party?” Reid asked Donalds in the above clip.

Donalds then calmly pointed out and explained that this was a Democrat tactic, and that if Democrats were going to do this while they had the majority, Democrats had better expect Republicans to do the same thing with the majority.

Useless talking point No. 2: In that same clip above, Reid has the unmitigated gall to somehow question whether or not Omar has ever said or done anything to justify being described as “reprehensible.”

Listen, as sure as the sun sets in the west and rises in the east, Joy Reid will run cover for Democrats. But to pretend like Omar is a borderline saint who’s never done anything wrong? That wildly inaccurate trope has only been exposed time and time and time again.

Useless talking point No. 3: Reid takes a moment to gather all of the most anti-leftist headlines she could gather when describing some of the plans that the House GOP committees have. Reid tries to paint this all as a massive waste of time and taxpayer money, when Donalds is able to gently educate her on why this was, in fact, not a waste.

After Joy Reid constructed a massive strawman of what House GOP committees want to do (all of which seem based), Byron Donalds schools her on the #TwitterFiles: “If that is not the federal govt suppressing free speech…Congress has a responsibility to investigate that.” pic.twitter.com/Wj1VVI1Fqn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 11, 2023

Of note, Donalds focused on the gross First Amendment violations presented up and down the “Twitter Files,” which have been periodically released on the social media titan since Elon Musk acquired it.

Useless talking point No. 4: Social Security is fine, everyone! Don’t take Donalds’ word for it, despite his expertise in the field. Nope, just trust Joy Reid, who has never been wrong about anything, ever.

Rep. Donalds: “Do you know that social security is going to be insolvent in 2035?” Joy Reid: “That’s not true. It’s actually not true.” Donalds: “Joy, I’m a finance professional. I do more than just congress…I’m telling you. Social security will go insolvent.” pic.twitter.com/d0H1wpsMmg — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) January 11, 2023

Please note Reid’s incredible impression of a four-year-old who has just been told that professional wrestling is staged: “That’s not true. It’s actually not true. It’s not true. It’s not true. It’s not true.”

Useless talking point No. 5: Reid all but called Donalds an “Uncle Tom” for his participation in the McCarthy – House speaker saga.

Wow, racist Joy Reid suggested Byron Donalds was nominated for Speaker against McCarthy because he’s black. pic.twitter.com/3El0DnXxB3 — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) January 11, 2023

“It definitely looked like (the GOP) was looking for a response to Hakeem Jeffries, in you,” Reid said, alluding to the fact that Donalds and Jeffries are both black.

“Uh, no,” Donalds responds.

“Because you’ve literally been there for one term,” Reid quickly followed up with.

The idea that there is a “right way” to be a black American is hardly a novel idea when it comes to the left.

Look, it’s inarguable that Donalds absolutely killed it with his appearance on Reid’s show. He was calm, cool and collected, despite the maddening nature of Reid’s histrionics and outbursts.

Maybe next time Reid will look for an easier target. Because she clearly thought Donalds would be an easy mark, and all he did was expose her hysteric, leftist agenda for what it is:

Nonsense.

