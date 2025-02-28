While Joy Reid Is Canceled Over Horrible Ratings, Lara Trump Just Blew Ratings Away with New Show

The Trump name is still ratings gold.

While the cable news industry is reeling from the news that left-wing lunatic Joy Reid has been booted from her nightly show on the left-wing lunatic network MSNBC, Fox News is bragging about the debut of “My View with Lara Trump,” a talk show hosted by President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law.

And the numbers show why.

From Nielsen:@LaraLeaTrump dominates in Fox debut, even crushed ESPN basketball @marklevinshow continues to rout his competition with Life, Liberty & Levinhttps://t.co/1FwzlRH4Zm via @dcexaminer — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) February 25, 2025

According to a Fox News Channel news release, the maiden appearance of Lara Trump’s show at 9 p.m. Saturday (Eastern) drew more than 2.4 million viewers, with more than a quarter of a million in the 25-54 demographic coveted by advertisers.

It posted numbers that not only scorched Fox’s network competitors, it beat the ratings of other programming offered by Fox itself over the weekend, according to the release, including “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade” hosted by Fox veteran Brian Kilmeade and “Life, Liberty and Levin,” hosted by the venerable conservative author and talk show host Mark Levin.

Of course, “My View with Lara Trump” boasted the kind of high-profile guests viewers would expect from a program hosted by a member of the president’s inner circle.

Appearances from Attorney General Pam Bondi, Tulsi Gabbard, the new head of the Office of National Intelligence, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made Lara Trump’s maiden outing the most widely watched program on a Saturday night since then-candidate Donald Trump was almost assassinated in Butler, Pennsylvania, seven months ago, according to Fox.

Most Americans might remember that those seven months have had a fair amount of news happening, but Lara Trump came out on top in a cold week in February.

And where was her competition from the liberal media? It wasn’t even close.

According to Fox, citing Nielsen rating numbers, “My View with Lara Trump” drew more than four times the 522,000 viewers who sat through CNN’s “Have I Got News For You” (apparently, it’s a comedy quiz show of some kind).

That’s a trouncing in anyone’s book.

MSNBC’s offering, a repeat of an episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show” (that’s not a comedy by any stretch) did even worse, with only 402,000 total viewers and only 17,000 in the 25-54 demographic.

As a side note, while it might be astonishing that there are 400,000 human beings who would even consider watching a rebroadcast of a Rachel Maddow show, it’s reassuring to know so few of them are under the age of 54.

(And it’s a good bet that at least half of those over 54 just couldn’t figure out where their spouse left the remote.)

It’s no coincidence that Lara Trump’s initial success is taking place against a backdrop of doom at the leftist end of the cable news spectrum.

Reid’s ratings have been in the dumpster since Donald Trump’s November election victory — as have MSNBC’s as a whole.

That’s why she’s out.

And MSNBC’s purge isn’t ending with “The ReidOut.” MSNBC hosts Ayman Mohyeldin, Katie Phang and Jonathan Capehart, along with Joy Reid and Alex Wagner, are now all former MSNBC hosts as the network attempts to find some reason to make Americans watch.

Even queen leftie Maddow isn’t immune from new MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler’s shakeup, as most of her show’s production staff is being let go, according to a report Tuesday in the leftist British newspaper The Guardian.

Yet Lara Trump, like her father-in-law, is dominating.

Basically, leftist-dominated media outlets are learning the same lessons that Democrats were taught in the political sphere in November: Americans aren’t buying what they’re selling.

At the end of January, Newsweek reported the results of a Quinnipiac poll that showed the Democratic Party was viewed unfavorably by 57 percent of respondents.

Considering that MSNBC and CNN are effectively mouthpieces for that party, it’s hardly surprising that so few are tuning in to hear the message.

Donald Trump, by contrast, won November’s election — including every swing state — by offering a message Americans supported: Biden-era inflation was a disaster to the economy; illegal immigration and crime were direct threats to the country’s present and its future.

When Lara Trump showcases the top voices in Donald Trump’s administration, it’s no surprise that viewers turn out in numbers that dwarf the competition.

For the country, it’s a chance to turn away from the corruption-riddled Biden years, when it appeared that the role of the American government was to preside over the decline of the greatest, wealthiest, most powerful and most moral nation the world has ever seen.

And for Fox, it’s ratings gold.

