Joy Reid Exposes Herself with Unhinged Rant About Trump's WH Ballroom: She Clearly Didn't Do Her Homework

Fired MSNBC host Joy Reid went on an unhinged rant about President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom while getting basic facts wrong.

Reid falsely asserted that the taxpayers are paying for the construction of the new White House ballroom, though Trump and donors are paying for it with their own private funds.

She lamented that Americans will not receive their food stamps while the ballroom construction is entering its early stages.

“We are in the middle of a government shutdown,” Reid said.

“We supposedly do not have any money that’s available to extend the subsidies to your healthcare. We don’t have that money, but somehow we have all kinds of extra coins available to get two private planes for Kristi Noem and her staff to use to try to purchase buildings in Chicago for ICE to use because nobody will let them use the bathroom or eat in their establishments … We had the money to do this to your White House. But no money for you. No money for food stamps, people are gonna run out of food stamps, those are not gonna be renewed. It’s gonna create a crisis of hunger across this country.”

The White House has undergone construction and several renovations for over a century. Former President Theodore Roosevelt built the West Wing and oversaw major renovations inside the East Room, the State Dining Room and the Entrance Hall in 1902.

In 1909, former President William Howard Taft added the first Oval Office during the expansion of the West Wing, according to the White House’s Rapid Response team.

As the White House faced severe structural damages, former President Harry S. Truman gutted the inside of the building completely, preserving only the exterior walls.

In 1973, former President Richard Nixon oversaw the construction of the James S. Brady Briefing Room above the indoor swimming pool and added a bowling alley to the basement.

High-profile Democrats have accused Trump of abusing his power by tearing down the East Wing. Among those include California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Many prominent political figures have falsely accused Trump of using Americans’ taxpayer dollars to fund the ballroom.

