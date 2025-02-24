Joy Reid Is Finally Finished - New MSNBC Head Fires Most Ironically Named Host in TV History

Embittered MSNBC foghorn Joy Reid has been fired from the left-wing network amid tumbling ratings for her race-hustling program, “The ReidOut.”

The ouster of the ironically-named, joyless TV host is part of a major overhaul being promulgated by MSNBC’s new president, Rebecca Kutler, according to the New York Post.

In yet another hilarious irony, the race-baiting harpy was fired during “Black History Month.”

The final episode of Reid’s show will air this week, ending a five-year run as one of the most divisive, race-hustling shows in broadcast journalism history.

2) Nielsen Media Research data shows that viewership for the ReidOut show has crashed 50% since Trump won the election. The latest cable news ratings as of Feb. 20 show that MSNBC was ahead of CNN but well behind Fox News in the prime-time news race. pic.twitter.com/jPx3yCggOk — 247AG (@247dotAg) February 23, 2025

To underscore that people no longer care for her toxic propaganda, Nielsen ratings for “The ReidOut” totaled a dismal 778,000 viewers for the week of Feb. 20.

In contrast, her rival in the 7 p.m. time slot — Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” — had a whopping 3,444,000 viewers, more than four times the size of Reid’s audience.

Reid’s viewership among the crucial advertising demographic of viewers age 25 to 54 was even more abysmal: a mere 59,000 people tuned in to her program.

Did Joy Reid deserve to be fired from MSNBC? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (18 Votes) No: 5% (1 Votes)

By comparison, 389,000 people in the 25-to-54 age demographic watched “The Ingraham Angle.”

Reid, whose show focused on trashing President Donald Trump and demonizing white Christians, suffered a massive blow shortly after he was re-elected.

“In December, Nielsen Media Research revealed that Reid had lost almost half her viewers since the election of Donald Trump, with MSNBC seeing a whopping 53 percent drop in primetime viewership following the Nov. 5 result before rebounding somewhat in the four weeks following the presidential inauguration,” according to the Post.

“She was earning a lofty $3 million annual salary to host her nightly news commentary program, until MSNBC required her to take a steep pay cut that same month in order to keep her job along with fellow network host Stephanie Ruhle,” the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, social media erupted into gleeful celebration when the news of Reid’s firing broke.

Joy Reid is a racist and I’m happy she lost her job on TV. Her low ratings are a hopeful signal that many are sick and tired of anti-White garbage and intentionally stoked racial division. Most want to Make America Great TOGETHER, and we will!pic.twitter.com/Y1HnA8X4n9 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 23, 2025

MSNBC just cancelled Joy Reid’s show due to poor ratings. On her lame show, ‘The ReidOut,’ she constantly attacked Americans and white people while defending illegals and other criminals. Reid is a talentless hack who’s now getting what she deserves, FIRED! pic.twitter.com/maIFFc7h0O — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 23, 2025

On Truth Social, Trump mocked Reid’s “non-existent ratings.”

“Lowlife Chairman of ‘Concast,’ Brian Roberts, the owner of Ratings Challenged NBC and MSDNC, has finally gotten the nerve up to fire one of the least talented people in television, the mentally obnoxious racist, Joy Reid,” the president wrote Sunday.

“Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been ‘canned’ long ago, along with everyone else who works there.”

Trump also expressed surprise that “the LOW IQ Con Man, Al Sharpton, who has, perhaps, the lowest TV ratings in the history of television,” has not been fired yet.

“What is he doing to Brian Roberts to stay on the air?” the president wrote. “This whole corrupt operation [MSNBC] is nothing more than an illegal arm of the Democrat Party.”

By now, the public is well aware that the establishment media are little more than purveyors of toxic propaganda that promotes destructive, left-wing agendas.

With the U.S. buckling under the weight of unfettered illegal immigration, crushing inflation, a harrowing drug epidemic, and terrifying crime waves, it’s nice to know the scales are falling from the public’s eyes.

The firing of race-hustling hack Joy Reid is a step in the right direction.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.