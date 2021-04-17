Joy Reid Floats Laughable Sex Accusation Against Gov. DeSantis

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis poses such a threat to Democrats that they’re attempting to take him out almost four years before the next presidential election.

CBS and “60 Minutes” attempted to connect the governor to a non-existent corruption scandal two weeks ago in which it was inferred that DeSantis took a political bribe from a Florida-based grocery chain in return for an exclusive contract to vaccinate the state’s seniors.

None of that was, of course, true. Even worse for the left-wing activists at CBS, DeSantis came out on the other side of the lazy hit piece on top after even Democrats couldn’t stomach the hostile, so-called reporting.

Not to be outdone by “60 Minutes,” a formerly credible TV magazine and once-beloved journalistic institution, MSNBC’s Joy Reid attempted to connect Florida’s rockstar governor to a sex trafficking ring as the left-wing lunacy continued.

Reid, who has never had and never will have any clout or credibility, implied that DeSantis is awfully close to a scandal involving GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

TRENDING: Judge in Chauvin Trial: Maxine Waters' Statement 'May Result in This Whole Trial Being Overturned'

Gaetz is currently the subject of a Department of Justice investigation due to allegations he had a relationship that was sexual in nature with a 17-year-old — an accusation Gaetz has strongly denied. When attempting to smear DeSantis, Reid put up images of the congressman, and others reported by Politico to be involved in that investigation.

She then attempted to draw dots that weren’t there and then connect the governor to them.

Without any evidence, MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Glenn Kirschner insinuate that Ron DeSantis will be implicated in the sex trafficking ring with Congressman Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg involving drugs and hookers. Kirschner: “[T]hings are creeping closer and closer to him. ” pic.twitter.com/kmJbrkhPeS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 15, 2021

“So the question for Gaetz, because, obviously, [former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg] has to give somebody bigger than him, that would be Gaetz,” said Reid.

“Here is, at least, per the reporting, the people who were on [a reported trip to the Bahamas], notice if you see somebody’s name that rings a couple of times: You had at least five women, per Politico, you had Gaetz, you had a guy named Jason Pirozzolo, the hand surgeon and GOP fundraiser to Ron DeSantis, who apparently, Gaetz wanted to turn into the attorney general of Florida,” she said.

Reid continued to hypothesize in order to smear DeSantis.

“There’s Halsey Beshears, a former state legislator and former appointed official in the DeSantis administration. If you’re Ron DeSantis, does this feel like it’s creeping closer to you because these are your friends, these are your allies?” Reid asked NBC News legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

Kirschner, a lawyer, was happy to join in and attempt to connect DeSantis without evidence to a reported sex trafficking investigation.

“Yeah, just as Greenberg’s lawyer said about Matt Gaetz when he left the courthouse the other day, he said, you know what, if I were Matt Gaetz, I don’t think I’d be all that comfortable right about now,” Kirschner said.

RELATED: Florida's New Anti-Riot Law Has a Nasty Surprise for Rioters Who Surround Cars

“You have to believe that DeSantis — I mean, these are his boys, these are his guys, right — We’ve seen the pictures. We’ve heard the stories. You have to believe that Ron DeSantis, if he has done anything wrong, feels like things are creeping closer and closer to him,” added the supposed legal expert.

DeSantis couldn’t be connected to a statewide non-existent corruption sandal — despite the best efforts of “60 Minutes.”

Now, two people with less integrity than the people at CBS are attempting to connect him — without evidence — to human trafficking relating to a separate reported investigation that has itself yielded zero facts.

Do you think Democrats are afraid of Ron DeSantis? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (925 Votes) 0% (4 Votes)

DeSantis would be a legitimate contender for the GOP nomination in the next election, or any election after that, if he were to throw his hat in the ring.

His leadership beginning last March balanced protecting seniors and jobs amid a public health crisis which caused some Democrats to not only kill jobs, but also seniors.

The governor scares the hostile corporate media so much that reporters have resorted to tinfoil hat theories and connecting dots that aren’t there to things that simply don’t exist, which is cheap. Using the six degrees of separation, one could connect Reid to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer — easily.

Remember, though, if you question why you need to wear masks after getting an experimental vaccine for a disease that presumably poses a relatively minor threat to most healthy people, you’re a conspiracy theorist.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.