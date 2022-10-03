Joy Reid Openly Mocked After Accidentally Implying Florida Looters Are Black People

This may sound obvious, but in today’s world, obvious truths are too often left unsaid. For example, when your entire worldview hinges on race, you are a racist.

This applies to all of the leaders (and mindless followers) of today’s Democratic Party, which has been completely overtaken by race-obsessed, leftist radicals.

While these leftists often project their own sins onto others with accusations of racism, every now and then, the mask slips.

They accidentally say the quiet part out loud, revealing that their twisted, ungodly view of race has much more in common with the KKK’s feelings on the matter than any of the “evil” Republicans they condemn so frequently.

A perfect example of this reared its head on Saturday when Joy Reid insinuated that Florida looters are black people.

In a twist of hilarious irony, the MSNBC host said as much during an attempt to malign Flordia Gov. Ron DeSantis as a racist.

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”—segregationist Miami sheriff Walter E. Headley, 1967 Didn’t take DeSantis long to return to form.https://t.co/8FJKyzQY1G https://t.co/uS5jbrx29S — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) October 1, 2022

“’When the looting starts, the shooting starts.’—segregationist Miami sheriff Walter E. Headley, 1967,” Reid wrote. “Didn’t take DeSantis long to return to form.”

The MSNBC host also linked to a 2020 NPR article explaining the roots of the “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” quote.

NPR claimed Headley borrowed the phrase from segregationist Eugene “Bull” Connor, but never showed that Headley himself was in favor of segregation. Rather it appears he merely took a tough-on-crime approach to law enforcement (which, of course, automatically makes one “racist” in the eyes of leftists like Joy Reid). Another rundown of the quote from KIRO-TV even quoted Headley as saying “Ninety percent” of the black population is “law-abiding and wants to eliminate” the crime problem. Not exactly vehement racism.

Getting back to the point — the obvious implication in Reid’s tweet is that DeSantis was calling for black Floridians to be shot.

But DeSantis never said anything about race.

He merely said looters should think twice about ransacking homes after Hurricane Ian swept through the pro-Second Amendment state.

“We want to make sure we’re maintaining law and order. Don’t even think about looting. Don’t even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation,” DeSantis said.

“I can tell you, in the state of Florida, you never know what may be lurking behind somebody’s home, and I would not want to chance that if I were you given that we’re a Second Amendment state.”

When Reid heard DeSantis warn criminals that Floridians would defend their property with weapons, she automatically assumed the people ransacking and looting homes would be black.

Who’s really the racist here?

