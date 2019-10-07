Joy Reid's MSNBC Panel Cooks Up Absurd Scheme To Also Impeach Pence, Make Pelosi President

In February 2017, less than a month after Donald Trump’s inauguration, liberal activist Sally Kohn inadvertently created a meme with a tweet containing a prima facie absurd way to make the Democrat he defeated, Hillary Clinton, president.

“Straightforward from here,” she tweeted. “1. Impeach Trump & Pence 2. Constitutional crisis 3. Call special election 4. [former House Speaker Paul] Ryan v Clinton 5. President Clinton.”

Very straightforward. For whatever reason, these five weird tricks to get a new Democrat president fast didn’t quite work out and the only thing Kohn managed to accomplish was creating the “straightforward from here…” meme.

Straightforward from here:1. Eat at Arby’s — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 15, 2017

The hook behind the “straightforward from here” tweet is a situation where impeaching and removing Trump wouldn’t end up with Vice President Mike Pence taking his place. Anyone who thinks this is a thing knows roughly zero about the Constitution — but to quote an extremely bad driver, “The work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives, and the dream shall never die.”

For your consideration, I give you MSNBC weekend host and casual homophobe Joy Reid, who thinks House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can become president due to the Ukraine kerfuffle because magic!

According to Reid, if Trump was removed from office, that would still mean that Pence would take over, which would mean “all of the conspirators [were] in place.”

Reid’s guest was Jill Wine-Banks, a former Watergate prosecutor whose appearances on cable television have increased in inverse proportion to her grip on reality.

“You could impeach Pence first. The problem is that Donald Trump then has to name his replacement,” Wine-Banks said. “But I think that maybe a deal could be struck where he was told, ‘If you don’t make a replacement, then Nancy Pelosi does become president. And so you are going to be impeached and convicted, you need to make this replacement so that the proper party remains in power.'”

MSNBC plan to make Pelosi president: “You could impeach Pence first. The problem is that Donald Trump then has to name his replacement. But I think that maybe a deal could be struck where he was told, if you don’t make a replacement, then Nancy Pelosi does become president.” pic.twitter.com/JjsiEbNCyh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2019

Straightforward from here!

So here’s the basic theory in case you have a Common Core grasp of how the presidency works: If the president goes down, that means the vice president takes over. If you’re in the Joy Reid crowd, however, that raises the icky problem of a President Pence. So how do you get the desired result, which is a Democrat in the White House despite the fact that the American people elected a Republican?

Well, you impeach Pence. Why? Shut your stupid mouth, because after the Republicans join the Democrats to impeach Trump for something involving a call he made to the Ukrainian president, they’re going to impeach Pence for something … involving a call he wasn’t on.

You have an issue with that? Shut your stupid mouth. Yes we can!

This was on MSNBC — as in, a cable channel that you probably have if you haven’t cut the cord — and is apparently how people think things will go, well, straightforward from here.

This is what passes as political discourse in 2019. “You could impeach Pence first.” Why? No good reason.

Whatever. There’s no chance that Nancy Pelosi will ever be president unless she decides to throw her name into the running at the last second — and even then, good luck with that.

Reid’s panelists may have been an outlier when it comes to stupidity, but they’re not an outlier when it comes to the idea that President Trump can somehow be replaced if we just wish hard enough. This is as ridiculous as it sounds — and not just ridiculous, but downright evil.

Impeaching Pence is about as likely as Joy Reid becoming president.

