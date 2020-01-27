Joy Villa's 'Trump 2020' Gown Steals the Show at Grammys

Singer and actress Joy Villa continued her streak of wearing pro-Trump outfits to the Grammys on Sunday night with a gown predicting the president’s re-election.

The dress said on the front, “Trump 2020,” while on the back it read “impeached & re-elected.”

The dress was designed by Desi Allinger, who was also behind Villa’s 2019 border-wall-inspired outfit, USA Today reported.

In an Instagram post, Villa wrote, “As an artist I use my voice for what my heart holds dear: American exceptionalism lifting up integrity, free speech, family values and our beautiful freedom of religion. Thank God for @realdonaldtrump!”

Now @Joy_Villa should win an award for best dressed.

Trump 2020

Impeached & Re-Elected

Bravo 👏👏👏 Joy!!!!❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/evxSFuOV0m — Pepper 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Pepper66904190) January 27, 2020

The 28-year-old singer told The Hollywood Reporter before the Grammy Awards that she believes President Donald Trump’s impeachment to be a “total sham.”

“He’s going to be the first president in history to be impeached and re-elected,” she said.

Asked whether she shared her plans with Trump before the show, Villa responded, “He’ll be surprised. I just told Ivanka and the White House that I’m going to wear something to be supportive. I don’t let anyone know the message beforehand.”

The artist’s outfit last year included a “Make America Great Again” handbag.

“BUILD THE WALL” – Joy Villa wears VERY unusual border wall dress and MAGA handbag in vote of support to Donald Trump https://t.co/HgqCNafwJT pic.twitter.com/FA3gpsYXWB — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 11, 2019

In 2017, Villa wore a dress that had the Trump campaign MAGA slogan plastered on the front.

Gotta love it: Joy Villa’s “Make America Great Again / Trump” dress to Grammys | https://t.co/rIHdROXRMw pic.twitter.com/sVvwG4AN6u — Steve Tobak (@SteveTobak) February 13, 2017

In a 2019 interview, the singer said she appreciates the job Trump is doing for the country.

“Unemployment is down,” Villa told The Hollywood Reporter, according to USA Today. “I am totally for President Trump, and it’s only been one year. I can’t wait for the next seven years!”

Regarding her outfits, she explained, “It’s an opportunity to show the world who I am on the red carpet, which to me is the same as a stage. I approach it as a show. I want to ‘wow’ people.”

“My heroes on the red carpet have always been Cher, Madonna, the wild ones; the worst dressed. Or Lady Gaga with the meat dress. Who even talks about the best dressed? No one even remembers who was best-dressed last year!”

