SECTIONS
News
Print

Joy Villa's 'Trump 2020' Gown Steals the Show at Grammys

Singer Joy Villa attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.Amy Sussman / Getty ImagesSinger Joy Villa attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published January 27, 2020 at 12:54pm
Print

Singer and actress Joy Villa continued her streak of wearing pro-Trump outfits to the Grammys on Sunday night with a gown predicting the president’s re-election.

The dress said on the front, “Trump 2020,” while on the back it read “impeached & re-elected.”

The dress was designed by Desi Allinger, who was also behind Villa’s 2019 border-wall-inspired outfit, USA Today reported.

TRENDING: Biden Campaign Is Willing To Risk Staffers' Lives To Get Him Elected

In an Instagram post, Villa wrote, “As an artist I use my voice for what my heart holds dear: American exceptionalism lifting up integrity, free speech, family values and our beautiful freedom of religion. Thank God for @realdonaldtrump!”

The 28-year-old singer told The Hollywood Reporter before the Grammy Awards that she believes President Donald Trump’s impeachment to be a “total sham.”

Do you appreciate Joy Villa's fashion choice?

“He’s going to be the first president in history to be impeached and re-elected,” she said.

Asked whether she shared her plans with Trump before the show, Villa responded, “He’ll be surprised. I just told Ivanka and the White House that I’m going to wear something to be supportive. I don’t let anyone know the message beforehand.”

The artist’s outfit last year included a “Make America Great Again” handbag.

RELATED: Pro-Life Woman Confronts Pete Buttigieg at Televised Town Hall

In 2017, Villa wore a dress that had the Trump campaign MAGA slogan plastered on the front.

In a 2019 interview, the singer said she appreciates the job Trump is doing for the country.

“Unemployment is down,” Villa told The Hollywood Reporter, according to USA Today. “I am totally for President Trump, and it’s only been one year. I can’t wait for the next seven years!”

Regarding her outfits, she explained, “It’s an opportunity to show the world who I am on the red carpet, which to me is the same as a stage. I approach it as a show. I want to ‘wow’ people.”

“My heroes on the red carpet have always been Cher, Madonna, the wild ones; the worst dressed. Or Lady Gaga with the meat dress. Who even talks about the best dressed? No one even remembers who was best-dressed last year!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Joy Villa's 'Trump 2020' Gown Steals the Show at Grammys
DeSoto: The Democratic Cycle of Decline Can Be Broken by Trump Teaming Up with Christians
Trump Delivers Historic March for Life Speech: 'Every Person Is Worth Protecting'
Ted Cruz Rips Adam Schiff's 'Very Serious Strategic Error' During Day 2 of Impeachment Arguments
Ciaramella Plotted with Future Schiff Staffer To 'Take Out the President' at 2017 NSC Brief: Report
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×