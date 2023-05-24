Share
News

JPMorgan Has Devastating Prediction for Anheuser-Busch as Bud Light Backlash Rages On

 By George C. Upper III  May 24, 2023 at 3:17pm
Share

Analysts at JPMorgan had some bad news for Anheuser-Busch’s management and stockholders, according to a report from MarketWatch Tuesday.

Jared Dinges of JPMorgan said they expected to see earnings before interest and tax to drop by a little more than a quarter this year.

That number, 26%, was in line with NielsenIQ data cited by the outlet, which put early May’s sales of Bud Light down 23.6%.

And some of those numbers may never recover.

“We believe there is a subset of American consumers who will not drink a Bud Light for the foreseeable future,” the analysts told MarketWatch.

Trending:
Franklin Graham Warns Christians That 'Every Demon in Hell Has Been Turned Loose,' Says Now Is the Time for Action

However, they also said that there is some home home for Anheuser-Busch InBev stock, which has been priced assuming an even larger drop in EBIT — meaning that the stock could be bargain-priced right now.

Recently, Bud Light has offered a big rebate on a case of beer, an offer that essentially makes the beer free to many customers.

Just ahead of one of the biggest beer-selling holidays of the year, Bud Light debuted the offer $15-per-case rebate here.

The offer is shocking because in some cases it not only makes the beer free, it offers cash back from the purchase as the boycotts continue.

Do you think Bud Light sales will ever recover?

For instance, in many Target stores right now, a 15-pack case of Bud Light is only going for $12.99. Meanwhile, at rival Walmart, a 24-pack is going for $18.98.

Bud Light, in other words, is practically paying people to buy its beer as it tries to get past its Dylan Mulvaney fiasco.

The above prices are also those on the retailers’ websites, so in-store prices may even be lower as individual stores desperately try to unload their inventory.

Regardless of the particulars, this Bud Light rebate offer shows that the beer maker is desperate to get Bud Light into people’s refrigerators ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, both in hopes of enticing drinkers back to the brand and also so as to not take back millions of cans of expired beer that never sold.

Bud Light had previously offered to buy back expired product from distributors unable to sell the beer.

Related:
Target Already Feeling Major Financial Pain as Conservative Backlash Intensifies

In addition, Bud Light offered the same rebate for Budweiser, Budweiser Select and several other Anheuser-Busch InBev beers in most states.

It’s all of a piece with the continuing downward spiral for what is supposed to be America’s biggest-selling beer brand.

From its first ill-fated partnership with Mulvaney at the beginning of March to the latest week of disastrous beer sales numbers, Bud Light has been struggling to get out from under this growing boycott.

As more people find a sudden distaste for Bud Light, sales have been collapsing. The plunging sales have also affected some of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s other brands, too.

The crashing sales have gotten so bad that some local distributors launched their own ad campaigns to plead with customers to resume buying the beer.

At this point, nearly everyone is mad at Bud Light. Conservatives are mad that the beer is promulgating the radical gay and transgender agendas, and leftists are mad that Bud Light wasn’t vocal enough in supporting them in the face of the Mulvaney outrage.

So far, Bud Light has not found a suitable path forward as the boycott continues to send the brand into a tailspin, and not only in sales and revenue numbers.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




JPMorgan Has Devastating Prediction for Anheuser-Busch as Bud Light Backlash Rages On
Despite Massive Fox News Settlement, Dominion CEO Has Bad News for the Voting System Company
George Soros Responds After Viral 'Rumors' Snowball: 'Completely False'
Documents Reveal Ray Liotta's Cause of Death Nearly a Year After His Unexpected Passing: Report
McEnany Makes Bold Trump-DeSantis Prediction, Says Face-Off Will Come Down to One Major Factor
See more...

Conversation