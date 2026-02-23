Share
The new JPMorgan Chase global headquarters building at 270 Park Avenue is seen on Nov. 13, 2025, in New York City.
The new JPMorgan Chase global headquarters building at 270 Park Avenue is seen on Nov. 13, 2025, in New York City. (Angela Weiss - AFP / Getty Images)

JPMorgan Makes Humiliating Admission in Trump's $5 Billion Debanking Lawsuit

 By Jack Davis  February 23, 2026 at 8:15am
JPMorgan Chase has admitted that it closed President Donald Trump’s bank accounts after the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump has sued the bank and its CEO, Jamie Dimon, for $5 billion, according to CNBC.

Trump’s lawsuit alleged that his accounts were closed due to political reasons, which impacted his businesses.

“In a devastating concession that proves President Trump’s entire claim, JPMorgan Chase admitted to unlawfully and intentionally de-banking President Trump, his family, and his businesses, causing overwhelming financial harm,” Trump’s lawyers said in a statement.

“President Trump is standing up for all those wrongly debanked by JPMorgan Chase and its cohorts, and will see this case to a just and proper conclusion,” the statement said.

JPMorgan’s former chief administrative officer, Dan Wilkening, wrote in the filing that “in February 2021, JPMorgan informed Plaintiffs that certain accounts maintained with JPMorgan’s CB and PB would be closed.”

“PB” stands for “private bank,” while “CB” stands for “commercial bank.”

This was the first time the bank admitted to closing Trump’s accounts.

The filing said the February 2021 letter revealed that JPMorgan “has decided to close its banking relationship with The Trump Corporation and its affiliated entities,” according to Newsweek.

“Please transfer your Accounts to another institution, or let us know where we should transfer the holdings in your Accounts, as soon as possible,” the letter said.

“We will continue to maintain your Accounts and related services until April 19, 2021,” it added.

Trump has claimed that he spoke to Dimon about what was taking place, and that Dimon assured Trump he would discern what was happening, according to CNBC.

The lawsuit alleged Dimon then did nothing.

Trump’s lawyers argued that JPMorgan put Trump and his businesses on what was termed a “blacklist” that JPMorgan and other banks keep to ensure those on the list cannot open accounts at their institutions.

Trump has made similar allegations against Capital One. His lawsuit against the company is pending.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation