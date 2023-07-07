A judge in Tampa, Florida, has ordered a 65-year-old California fugitive held without bond in connection with the death of a woman nearly 40 years ago.

Donald Santini was arrested by U.S. marshals in Campo, California, last month and extradited to Florida.

Donald Michael SANTINI was arrested by Deputies of the San Diego Fugitive Task Force in Campo, CA. SANTINI was wanted in Hillsborough County, FL for the murder of Cynthia Ruth Wood in 1984. SANTINI was featured multiple times on America’s Most Wanted #fugitive #USMarshals pic.twitter.com/p4kXeLJvAW — USMS San Diego (@USMSSanDiego) June 12, 2023

He had used at least 13 aliases over the years.

Santini was the last person seen with 33-year-old Cynthia “Cindy” Ruth Wood of Bradenton, Florida.

The arrest warrant said a medical examiner determined she had been strangled, and Santini’s fingerprints were found on her body after it was discovered in a ditch in Riverview, Florida.

“You being on the run for almost 40 years is a consciousness of guilt. You knew you were running from something,” Judge Catherine Catlin told Santini during a hearing in Tampa on Thursday.

Photos taken in the courtroom showed Santini weeping before the judge denied bond.

Was denying bail the right decision in this case? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (385 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

Wood’s stepdaughter, Denise Kozer, told the Tampa Bay Times she’s hoping to find closure in a case that resulted in “total devastation” for her family.

Back in 1984, Santini was known as Charles Michael Stevens, which was an alias he used to flee a warrant in Texas.

At the time of his arrest, he was living under the name Wellman Simmonds in Campo, which is in southeastern San Diego County. He served on the local water board.

“He has a wife and children in California, and I feel sorry for them because they probably didn’t know, either,” Kozer said. “But they’re all still alive. Our lives were devastated, changed forever.”

Kozar told the Times that both Barry Wood and the older son of Cindy Wood had died since the slaying, and her younger half-siblings have suffered from mental health issues since their parents’ deaths.

She told the newspaper she’s spent years knowing that the man who destroyed her family has been free.

The case has been featured on “America’s Most Wanted” several times.

Wood met with Santini, who had called her with promises of providing information about her husband that could possibly help her win custody of their two children, who were 3 and 5, according to previous reports by the Bradenton Herald.

Wood also had a son from a previous relationship. Kozer was Barry Wood’s daughter from another marriage.

Kozer, who was 20 when Wood was killed, said she hopes Santini doesn’t get another chance to escape.

“If they need extra evidence, we’re willing to let them exhume the body — whatever it takes to make sure that he doesn’t go anywhere,” she said.

Donald Santini was on the run for 39 years after allegedly murdering a Florida woman in 1984. Police finally captured him in San Diego earlier this month.

https://t.co/CbmzJ8egCS — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) June 30, 2023

Santini’s attorney asked the judge for bail. But prosecutors said he killed Wood after fleeing a charge in Texas related to a convenience store robbery.

Catlin didn’t need extra evidence.

“You are the definition of flight risk,” the judge told Santini during the hearing. “There is nothing I can do to preserve the safety of this community if I was to let you go.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.