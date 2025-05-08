In yet another example of judicial overreach, a left-wing federal judge ordered the Trump administration to immediately resettle 12,000 refugees in the United States.

The Monday ruling from Judge Jamal Whitehead of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington countermanded President Donald Trump‘s executive order suspending refugee admissions amid concerns they’re depleting federal resources that should be used for Americans.

For reference, it costs about $15,000 to resettle one refugee. That means it’ll cost American taxpayers a whopping $180 million to resettle 12,000 refugees.

“The Department of Justice (DOJ) argued a previous court order meant the government only had to accept about 160 refugees who would be en route to the U.S. by Feb. 3, but U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead rebuffed that interpretation,” The Hill reported.

🚨BREAKING: Biden-appointed U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead ordered the Trump administration to immediately resettle some 12,000 refugees into the U.S. on Monday. Should Trump resettle all these refugees into Jamal’s neighborhood? pic.twitter.com/f1d7xtuLbR — ᴅᴀᴋᴏᴛᴀ ʙʀᴀɴᴅ (@IndianDakotaX) May 7, 2025



In February, a group of refugee resettlement organizations — whose existence depends on the hefty federal funding they receive — filed a lawsuit to block Trump’s executive order.

“The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the president has broad authority over who is allowed into the country,” The Hill reported.

“However, it directed the federal government to continue processing previously approved refugees who had ‘arranged and confirm[ed] travel plans to the United States’ by the time Trump issued his Jan. 20 executive order that suspended the program.”

In his ruling Monday, Whitehead said the 12,000 refugees who were granted asylum before Trump’s executive order must be resettled here because it would be inconvenient and unfair to not let them in.

“[W]hen refugees receive confirmation of travel plans — whether for the next week or several months later — they typically begin the difficult process of uprooting their lives in preparation for resettlement,” Whitehead wrote.

Predictably, Whitehead — a 2023 appointee of former President Joe Biden — did not address the inconvenience and unfairness to the American taxpayers who are funding the resettlement, as well as paying his salary.

This is the latest example of rogue federal judges who are overstepping their authority by illegally obstructing Trump’s executive orders.

Unelected left-wing activists masquerading as nonpartisan judges must stop wasting tax dollars and abusing the court system to undermine the president’s authority.

As a reminder, Trump issued his executive order suspending refugee admissions on his first day in office. That underscores how important it was to the president’s America-First agenda.

“Over the last 4 years, the United States has been inundated with record levels of migration, including through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP),” Trump wrote.

“Even major urban centers such as New York City, Chicago, and Denver have sought Federal aid to manage the burden of new arrivals. Some jurisdictions, like New York and Massachusetts, have even recently declared states of emergency because of increased migration.”

The president continued: “The United States lacks the ability to absorb large numbers of migrants, and in particular, refugees, into its communities in a manner that does not compromise the availability of resources for Americans, that protects their safety and security, and that ensures the appropriate assimilation of refugees.”

As a reminder, this is separate from the astronomical cost of illegal aliens who invade the United States every day.

FOX: U.S. taxpayers are on the hook for as much as $451 BILLION PER YEAR in housing and care for illegal immigrants pic.twitter.com/ZiKKaiQz6O — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 28, 2023

What Trump said is common sense.

The federal government — which is supported by U.S. taxpayers — cannot afford to use its overextended resources to transport, house, and feed refugees when countless Americans are homeless and millions are struggling to feed their families.

Exiting a homeless shelter on Skid Row in Los Angeles is like entering a Third World country. A Third World country, though somehow seems both cleaner and safer. pic.twitter.com/QjOZunu3NG — Kevin Dahlgren 🥾 🥾 (@kevinvdahlgren) May 2, 2025

❗️A video of a veteran without arms who ended up on the street while hundreds of thousands of migrants live in four-star hotels is being circulated on American social networks. According to official data, more than 35 thousand veterans in the United States are homeless. pic.twitter.com/BL4w2kkF5v — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) December 28, 2023

Unelected, rogue judges, such as Jamal Whitehead, aggressively lobbying on behalf of foreign nationals while ignoring the plight of their fellow Americans is treasonous.

If Whitehead cares so much about refugees, he should transport, house, and feed them himself.

