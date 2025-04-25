Share
Judge Arrested by Federal Agents After Allegedly Aiding Illegal Alien

 By Randy DeSoto  April 25, 2025 at 10:51am
Federal authorities arrested Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan Friday morning.

Dugan, 65, is being charged with two felonies for allegedly helping an illegal immigrant to avoid arrest in her courtroom last week, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“Brady McCarron, spokesman for U.S. Marshals Service in Washington, D.C., said Dugan is being charged with two federal felony counts: obstruction and concealing an individual. McCarron also confirmed Dugan was arrested at about 8 a.m. at the Milwaukee County Courthouse,” the outlet noted.

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in a post on X, “Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week.”

“We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest.”

The Sentinel reported that officials have not identified the illegal immigrant Dugan has been accused of helping; however, Flores-Ruiz, 30, appeared in her courtroom on April 18 for a pre-trial conference.

He is now listed as being in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Juneau, Wisconsin.

Are too many judges basing decisions on their own preferences rather than interpreting the law?

Florez-Ruiz is charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery, including modifiers for domestic violence that could subject him to enhanced punishment if convicted.

“Each of the three Class A misdemeanors has a maximum penalty of nine months in jail and a $10,000 fine,” the Sentinel said.

Dugan was first elected as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge in 2016 and re-elected in 2022. Her current term ends in 2028, according to Ballotpedia.

In 2016, she defeated incumbent Judge Paul Rifelj, who had been appointed by GOP Gov. Scott Walker to replace a retiring judge in December 2015.

The New York Post reported that Dugan appeared in federal court in Milwaukee on Friday morning and was released on her own recognizance.

“Judge Dugan wholeheartedly regrets and protests her arrest. It was not made in the interest of public safety,” defense attorney Craig Mastantuono said during the proceeding.

The judge declined to comment when leaving the courthouse.

Conversation