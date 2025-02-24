Share
Judge Begins Shaking After Reading Note, Urgently Dismisses Hearing After Apparent Bombshell Evidence Arrives in Cop Killing Trial

 By Ben Zeisloft  February 24, 2025 at 11:46am
On Tuesday, Judge Beverly Cannone abruptly ended the motion heading by Karen Read, a woman accused of murdering her police officer boyfriend, after the official received new evidence.

Read stands accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston policeman John O’Keefe, back in early 2022 with her SUV, after which she allegedly left him to die in the snow.

Cannone was seen with her hands shaking as she adjourned the session, reportedly because of the emergence of new evidence, as noted by the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

According to special prosecutor Hank Brennan, the defense allegedly paid experts to testify in Read’s first trial — which ended in a mistrial after the jurors could not reach a unanimous decision — even as the jury assumed they were working independently.

“The implications of that information may have profound effects on this defense and defense counsel,” Cannone announced.

Brennan had shown before the unplanned pause in the case that Read’s defense team was allegedly in touch with accident reconstruction firm ARCCA, which had previously been hired for their testimony.



Brennan presented evidence that showed ARCCA requested nearly $24,000 bill from the defense team.

“’The commonwealth, as I understand it, was not aware of any promised rewards or inducements or payments,” Brennan said.

“They relied on a reciprocal discovery order of this court for that information.”

Cannone was “visibly trembling” as she responded to the news, while her voice was heard quivering, as well.

“The commonwealth just provided the court with information that causes me grave concern,” she said.

“So, for that reason, I’m going to suspend today, so that when we meet again to address these issues, all affected will be appropriately prepared.”

The hearing is slated to continue on Feb. 25.

Defense attorneys for Read have claimed that O’Keefe was actually killed in another home and dragged outside and that she was cast as a scapegoat by authorities who did not want to consider police officers as suspects.

Read’s legal team has cast her as the victim, per the Daily Mail.

Her retrial is scheduled for April.

“I don’t care who I face,” Read told local news. “I have the truth. I have the best attorneys. Do your worst.”

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




