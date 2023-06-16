Share
News
Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday following his arraignment in Miami. (Ed Jones - AFP / Getty Images)

Judge Cannon Issues New Order in Trump Documents Case, Attorneys Must Comply by Tuesday

 By Johnathan Jones  June 16, 2023 at 5:51am
The judge assigned to former President Donald Trump’s legal battle with the Department of Justice has issued her first order since she was assigned to assigned the case.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ordered the attorneys in the case to each obtain their required security clearances due to the sensitive nature of the matter, CNN reported Thursday.

“In a Thursday order, Cannon gave ‘all attorneys of record and forthcoming attorneys of record’ a Friday deadline for getting in touch with the Justice Department’s litigation security group so that they can expedite ‘the necessary clearance process,'” the network’s Tierney Sneed reported.

Prominent Trans Activist Sentenced to Life in Prison for 'Most Depraved Crime' Judge Has Ever Seen

The Trump-appointed judge gave each attorney in the case until Tuesday to comply with the order.

Sneed reported Trump attorneys Todd Blanche and Chris Kise had done so as of Thursday evening.

On Tuesday in Miami, the former president and leading GOP contender in the 2024 presidential race pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Special counsel Jack Smith, appointed to look into the former president’s alleged storage and handling of classified documents, brought the case against Trump last week.

Smith, whose wife directed a documentary about former first lady Michelle Obama and also donated to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland last year.

He was tapped to lead the investigation after Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Florida, was raided by the FBI in August 2022 in search of classified documents.

Ten months later, the DOJ charged the former president with dozens of felonies and accused him of violating the Espionage Act.

Trump has denied the charges and vowed to fight them.

A number of his challengers in the 2024 Republican primary race have pledged to pardon him in the event they win the presidency.

Bombshell: FBI Official Testifies Against Mar-a-Lago Raid, Lists Massive Concerns With Search

Cannon was assigned to the case in the immediate aftermath of the FBI raid and later agreed to allow the former president to appoint a so-called special master to review the documents in question.

The judge has faced calls to recuse herself from the case over objections from Democrats and the establishment media.

She has offered no indication she intends to do so.

Cannon was nominated to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in May 2020.

She was confirmed to the bench by the U.S. Senate on Nov. 12, 2020, by a vote of 56-21.

