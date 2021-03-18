A gay Milwaukee judge arrested on child pornography charges formerly served as president of an organization that offers drag queen story hours for children.

Brett Blomme, 38, was arrested on Tuesday and held in jail overnight, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

He was charged Wednesday with seven counts of possession of child pornography showing abuse of young boys.

Each count carries a minimum sentence of three years in prison and a maximum of 15, plus 10 years of supervised release.

He was released Wednesday, and a preliminary hearing is set for May 29. The Wisconsin Supreme Court announced later Wednesday that Blomme is suspended without pay from judicial duties.

Last fall, Blomme allegedly uploaded as many as 27 images and videos of child sexual abuse using the messaging app Kik.

He reportedly uploaded the child porn from his Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, home that he shares with his husband and their two adopted children.

Blomme’s children are not featured in the pornography and Child Protective Services is working to place them in another home.

From 2017-20, Blomme served as president and CEO of Cream City Foundation, an organization that offers drag queen story hours among other services intended to mobilize “philanthropic resources by harnessing the pride, passion, and commitment of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people and their allies.”

Blomme’s name has been removed from the Cream City Foundation website, but a version of the page archived Tuesday lists him as a past president.

Cream City Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Drag queen story hours started out as niche events on the West Coast but have spread to libraries and schools across the U.S.

The official Drag Queen Story Hour website boasts over 40 independently operated chapters across the U.S., as well as international chapters in Tokyo, Australia, Europe and Mexico.

The events are designed to “[capture] the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and [give] kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models,” according to the website.

The organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

