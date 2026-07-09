Judge in Charlie Kirk Murder Trial Rules: Twiggs' Damning Testimony Against Robinson Shown in Court

State District Judge Tony Graf allowed video testimony from Tyler Robinson’s former lover, Lance Twiggs, to be played in a Provo, Utah, courtroom during a preliminary hearing Thursday in the Charlie Kirk murder case.

Graf’s decision came after the Kirk family requested that the exhibits relating to Twiggs be made public — over the objections of Robinson’s defense team.

“To be clear, these exhibits are being admitted to the court in [their] entirety. The question before the court is publication in the courtroom and beyond the courtroom,” the judge said.

Exhibits included text messages, Discord messages, and a written note that Robinson left for Twiggs on Sept. 10, 2025, the day he allegedly shot and killed Kirk.

Graf acknowledged that Robinson does have Fourteenth Amendment due process rights to a fair trial, but determined that publishing the exhibits in question would not prejudice his chance to get a fair trial.

The judge ruled the exhibits could be broadcast.

BREAKING: The judge in the Charlie Kirk murder trial sides with Erika Kirk, OVERRULES Tyler Robinson’s attempt to hide Lance Twiggs’ recorded testimony and messages from the public The public will be allowed to hear the interview TODAY. Erika’s counsel made a direct plea: “This… pic.twitter.com/JQoj0qBER3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 9, 2026

Graf allowed a video of sworn testimony by Twiggs given on April 20 of this year to be broadcast.

🚨 JUST IN: Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson’s transgender lover LANCE TWIGGS video is now PUBLICLY AIRING during the preliminary hearing Twiggs admits to knowing Robinson and met him several years ago THE TRUTH IS COMING OUT. pic.twitter.com/RNCyXXbv1a — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 9, 2026

Twiggs confirmed that Robinson had engraved bullets at their home with a Dremel.

Casings on bullets found at Utah Valley University had messages, including “Hey fascist! Catch!”

🚨 NOW: Transgender lover Lance Twiggs ADMITS UNDER OATH that Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson was engraving bullets not long before the assassination The casings on the day of Charlie’s killing said: “Hey fascist! Catch!” and other messages LIES ARE CRASHING DOWN. pic.twitter.com/p0GVHVpL0A — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 9, 2026

In a text message to Twiggs on the day of the shooting, Robinson allegedly wrote, “drop what you are doing” and “look under my keyboard.”

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Twiggs told investigators that he looked under the keyboard and found a handwritten letter which read, “If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you.”

Unsealed court documents reveal the note that Tyler Robinson left for his lover, Lance Twiggs. pic.twitter.com/0XPQF7uUOC — National Chronicle (@NCNewsOnX) April 10, 2026

In text messages allegedly sent between Robinson and Twiggs read in court on Thursday, Robinson admitted he shot Kirk.

🚨 NOW: PHOTOS of Lance Twiggs’ text messages with Tyler Robinson, straight from Twiggs’ phone, are being shown in court TWIGGS: “You weren’t the one who did it, right?” TYLER: “I am, I’m sorry.” LANCE: “Why?” TYLER: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated… pic.twitter.com/235WlOaknh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 9, 2026

In one text, Robinson wrote that he shot Kirk because “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Twiggs testified that when Robinson returned to their home, “I just asked him in person if what he said was true the night before, and he said it was … He started crying a little bit, and said he wishes he hadn’t done it …”

JUST IN: In a recording, Tyler Robinson’s trans lover, Lance Twiggs, says Robinson was acting “erratically” after allegedly killing Charlie Kirk. In the bombshell video, Twiggs said Robinson told him that he “wishes he hadn’t done it.” “I just asked him in person if what he… pic.twitter.com/jyMcjzCRPx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 9, 2026

“And then eventually [Robinson] said that he would talk to his parents or turn himself over.”

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