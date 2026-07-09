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Fourth District Court Judge Tony Graf, right, ruled that text messages and a handwritten note attributed to murder suspect Tyler Robinson, left, could be published.
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Fourth District Court Judge Tony Graf, right, ruled that text messages and a handwritten note attributed to murder suspect Tyler Robinson, left, could be published. (Francisco Kjolseth -pool / Getty Images; Tess Crowley - pool / Getty Images)

Judge in Charlie Kirk Murder Trial Rules: Twiggs' Damning Testimony Against Robinson Shown in Court

 By Randy DeSoto  July 9, 2026 at 12:06pm
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State District Judge Tony Graf allowed video testimony from Tyler Robinson’s former lover, Lance Twiggs, to be played in a Provo, Utah, courtroom during a preliminary hearing Thursday in the Charlie Kirk murder case.

Graf’s decision came after the Kirk family requested that the exhibits relating to Twiggs be made public — over the objections of Robinson’s defense team.

“To be clear, these exhibits are being admitted to the court in [their] entirety. The question before the court is publication in the courtroom and beyond the courtroom,” the judge said.

Exhibits included text messages, Discord messages, and a written note that Robinson left for Twiggs on Sept. 10, 2025, the day he allegedly shot and killed Kirk.

Graf acknowledged that Robinson does have Fourteenth Amendment due process rights to a fair trial, but determined that publishing the exhibits in question would not prejudice his chance to get a fair trial.

The judge ruled the exhibits could be broadcast.

Graf allowed a video of sworn testimony by Twiggs given on April 20 of this year to be broadcast.

Twiggs confirmed that Robinson had engraved bullets at their home with a Dremel.

Casings on bullets found at Utah Valley University had messages, including “Hey fascist! Catch!”

Related:
Robinson's Alleged Kirk Assassination Rifle and Chilling Messages on Bullet Casings Shown in Court

In a text message to Twiggs on the day of the shooting, Robinson allegedly wrote, “drop what you are doing” and “look under my keyboard.”

Do you think Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk?

Twiggs told investigators that he looked under the keyboard and found a handwritten letter which read, “If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you.”

In text messages allegedly sent between Robinson and Twiggs read in court on Thursday, Robinson admitted he shot Kirk.

In one text, Robinson wrote that he shot Kirk because “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Twiggs testified that when Robinson returned to their home, “I just asked him in person if what he said was true the night before, and he said it was … He started crying a little bit, and said he wishes he hadn’t done it …”

“And then eventually [Robinson] said that he would talk to his parents or turn himself over.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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