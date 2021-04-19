Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Judge in Chauvin Trial: Maxine Waters' Statement 'May Result in This Whole Trial Being Overturned'

By Jack Davis
Published April 19, 2021 at 4:52pm
Mewe Share P Share

Comments made by Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California could result in whatever verdict is delivered in the trial of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin being overturned, the judge overseeing Chauvin’s trial said Monday.

On Saturday, during an appearance in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, Waters referenced the trial of Chauvin, who is facing murder and manslaughter charges in connection with last year’s death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

“We’re looking for a guilty verdict,” she said. “And if we don’t, we cannot go away … we’ve got to get more confrontational.”

That comment should result in a mistrial, defense attorney Eric Nelson argued Monday.

“And now that we have [a] U.S. representative … threatening acts of violence in relation to this specific case, it’s mind-boggling to me to have,” Nelson said.

TRENDING: Psaki Explodes on Fox News Reporter, Struggles to Answer Simple Immigration Questions

Nelson told Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill that in his mind, Waters’ comments “are reasonably interpreted to be threats against the sanctity of the jury process” and were, in effect, “threatening and intimidating the jury,” the New York Post reported.

Cahill rejected the motion but said that Waters could have created an opening for Chauvin.

“I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” he said.

Cahill used the comments made by Waters as a chance to share his disdain for the politicking that has surrounded the trial.

“I’m aware that Congresswoman Waters was talking specifically about this trial, and about the unacceptability of anything less than a murder conviction, and talk about being ‘confrontational,’ ” he said.

“This goes back to what I’ve been saying from the beginning. I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function.”

Cahill suggested that if politicians have to say something, they should watch their words.

RELATED: Derek Chauvin Is Now Being Held in Solitary Confinement for 23 Hours Per Day

“I think if they want to give their opinions they should do so in a respectful and in a manner that is consistent with their oath to the Constitution to respect a co-equal branch of government,” he said. “Their failure to do so, I think, is abhorrent.”

However, he also noted in denying the request for a mistrial that “a congresswoman’s opinion really doesn’t matter a whole lot.”

Although House Republicans have said Waters should be punished for her outburst, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the congresswoman has nothing to apologize for.

“No, I don’t think she should apologize,” she said Monday, according to NBC. “Maxine talked about ‘confrontation’ in the manner of the civil rights movement.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Columbus Police Release 911 Calls, New Body Camera Footage from Officer-Involved Shooting
Senior US Military Official Issues Major Warning About 'Nuclear Capability' of China and Russia
Black Lives Matter Says Communities Are Being 'Terrorized' More Under Biden Than They Were Under Trump
Judge Orders Los Angeles to House Every Homeless Person on Skid Row by Oct. 18
State Democratic Party Sues as Montana Gov Signs Voting Bills Into Law
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×