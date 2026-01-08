Judge Cuts Off Maduro in Court as He Tries to Defend Himself

The federal judge overseeing Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro’s case cut off the ousted leader as he tried to defend himself in court on Monday, according to several reports.

Both Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty during their arraignment in Manhattan.

“I am the president of Venezuela, I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela,” Maduro told the judge when asked to identify himself, according to NBC News.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein, a Clinton appointee, interrupted Maduro to say he was only asking for his identity, noting “there will be time and place to get into all of this,” according to The New York Times.

Maduro was indicted on four counts Saturday for narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons charges.

“I am a decent man,” Maduro said, per NBC. “I am still the president of my country.”

Barry Pollack, a nationally recognized trial lawyer who previously represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, is representing Maduro, according to court records. Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, is represented by former federal prosecutor Mark Donnelly.

“They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote Saturday on X. “On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

