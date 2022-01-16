Judge Deems WI Election Commission's 2020 Election Behavior Unlawful, Drop Boxes Illegal

Ballot drop boxes don’t necessarily imply fraud, but they open the door to the possibility of fraud. The possibility of election fraud creates doubt in the integrity of the election process. It’s as simple as that.

The absentee ballot drop boxes widely deployed in Wisconsin during the 2020 election have been ruled unlawful by Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren, according to Just the News.

According to Bohren, the Wisconsin Election Commission overstepped its authority in issuing instructions to election officials concerning the use of drop boxes, sent out in March 2020 and again in August 2020.

The WEC guidance had enough potential impact on the election process to require approval by the state Legislature. The Legislature never got the chance to approve it. Bohren called the WEC’s move a “major policy decision that alter[s] how our absentee ballot process operates.”

The judge ordered the WEC to recant the instructions in a ruling that could have a large impact on Wisconsin’s midterm elections. The ruling will likely be appealed.







This isn’t the first time the WEC has found itself in hot water.

Racine County sheriff’s investigators found evidence of voter fraud at a local nursing home last year, according to Just the News. Sheriff Christopher Schmaling accused the WEC of not only allowing but encouraging nursing home staff to fill out ballots for residents.

Schmaling claimed state election law “was in fact not just broken, but shattered.”

It doesn’t end there.

The WEC, on its own authority, ruled that voters could invoke the status of “indefinitely confined” in order to cast absentee ballots. Because of this, 250,000 people were allowed to vote without adhering to standard voter ID requirements. The “indefinitely confined” status was rarely invoked until the WEC ruling.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court found that the WEC erred in allowing voters to invoke the “indefinitely confined” status if they did not, in fact, have a severe illness or disability.

None of this, of course, proves election fraud.

What cannot be denied is that it breeds doubt, and a lot of it. In June, for example, a majority of voters believed cheating impacted the 2020 election. That’s a big deal.

Whether or not there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election, in Wisconsin or elsewhere, remains to be seen. We may never know for sure one way or the other. That’s not the point.

Sowing the seeds of doubt brings a harvest of fear. That’s what the left wants: fear.

You can see how it works in Wisconsin’s “indefinitely confined” example. Yes, some were legitimately confined due to illness or disability. Others were so afraid of the coronavirus pandemic that they couldn’t bring themselves to leave their home. The fog of fear may have also worked as a smokescreen for fraudsters.

All voters want is integrity in the voting process. Is that too much to ask for in this sea of doubt? It might serve as a lifeline, not only to conservatives but to all Americans.

We need some sanity. Some honesty. Trusting our elections would be a great place to begin reclaiming our moral and ethical principles.

