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A gavel sits on top of a judge's desk.
A gavel sits on top of a judge's desk. (Atthapon Niyom / Getty Images)

Judge Demands Public See the Truth About Karmelo Anthony, Orders Release of Footage Surrounding Murder

 By Jack Davis  June 21, 2026 at 4:40pm
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New video was released Friday that shows the moments surrounding the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf by Karmelo Anthony during an April 2025 Texas track meet.

Collin County District Judge John Roach told Fox News the public needed to see what jurors saw.

“The overwhelming focus on my ruling regarding the media in the courtroom was to protect the process, witnesses, and jury. Now that the trial is over, it is important to me to provide transparency,” he said.

Metcalf’s father, Jeff Metcalf, who had previously seen the footage, said it should dispel false narratives about the incident.

“The video clearly shows the conversation lasted less than 10 seconds. That’s it,” Jeff Metcalf said prior to the release of the video. “There was no four-on-one.”

“He wasn’t jumped. There was no four-on-one. He wasn’t surrounded… Look at the video. There’s a shove and there’s a stab, and it’s over and he runs away. That’s it.”

One video shows Anthony leaving the tent where Metcalf was stabbed.

The exhibits from the trial included blood-stained clothing worn by Metcalf and those who tried to save him.

Another video released to the public shows Anthony confessing to the murder.

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In a bodycam video, an officer says, “This is the alleged suspect.”

“I know how it goes,” Anthony said off camera. “I’m not alleged. I did it.”

Anthony can be heard saying, “He put his hands on me. I told him not to. He put his hands on me.”

Audio from the 911 call that day from a teen named Mason said Metcalf, 17, “just got stabbed” at the Frisco field, according to the New York Post.

“You need to send an ambulance right now,” Mason said

He described Anthony as the person who stabbed him..

“My friend’s bleeding everywhere,” Mason says, when asked what weapon was used.

At one point, Metcalf’s football coach, Joshua Rebmann, can be heard in the background of a call.

“C’mon! C’mon!” and “Fight through, fight through! You’re doing good,” he said as he tried to save the dying teen.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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