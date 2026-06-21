Judge Demands Public See the Truth About Karmelo Anthony, Orders Release of Footage Surrounding Murder

New video was released Friday that shows the moments surrounding the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf by Karmelo Anthony during an April 2025 Texas track meet.

Collin County District Judge John Roach told Fox News the public needed to see what jurors saw.

“The overwhelming focus on my ruling regarding the media in the courtroom was to protect the process, witnesses, and jury. Now that the trial is over, it is important to me to provide transparency,” he said.

Metcalf’s father, Jeff Metcalf, who had previously seen the footage, said it should dispel false narratives about the incident.

Breaking this is the enhanced security camera video that captured, from a distance, the seconds before and the moment Karmelo Anthony stabbed Austin Metcalf. Prosecutors highlighted Anthony as he left the scene before he was arrested. This is the first time this video has been… pic.twitter.com/9qGv2GXLtx — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) June 19, 2026

“The video clearly shows the conversation lasted less than 10 seconds. That’s it,” Jeff Metcalf said prior to the release of the video. “There was no four-on-one.”

“He wasn’t jumped. There was no four-on-one. He wasn’t surrounded… Look at the video. There’s a shove and there’s a stab, and it’s over and he runs away. That’s it.”

One video shows Anthony leaving the tent where Metcalf was stabbed.

The exhibits from the trial included blood-stained clothing worn by Metcalf and those who tried to save him.

Another video released to the public shows Anthony confessing to the murder.

BREAKING: The police have also released body camera footage showing the moments Karmelo Anthony was taken into custody admitting that he stabbed Austin Metcalf to death. In the footage, Anthony tearfully tells officers, “I’m not alleged. I did it. He put his hands on me. I told… https://t.co/XNajpXttj7 pic.twitter.com/sBowIkqSvE — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 19, 2026

In a bodycam video, an officer says, “This is the alleged suspect.”

“I know how it goes,” Anthony said off camera. “I’m not alleged. I did it.”

Anthony can be heard saying, “He put his hands on me. I told him not to. He put his hands on me.”

Audio from the 911 call that day from a teen named Mason said Metcalf, 17, “just got stabbed” at the Frisco field, according to the New York Post.

“You need to send an ambulance right now,” Mason said

He described Anthony as the person who stabbed him..

“My friend’s bleeding everywhere,” Mason says, when asked what weapon was used.

At one point, Metcalf’s football coach, Joshua Rebmann, can be heard in the background of a call.

“C’mon! C’mon!” and “Fight through, fight through! You’re doing good,” he said as he tried to save the dying teen.

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