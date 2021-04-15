Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Judge in Derek Chauvin Case Reprimands Prosecution, Threatens Mistrial

By Erin Coates
Published April 15, 2021 at 1:27pm
Mewe Share P Share

The judge in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin rejected a request by the prosecution to enter newly discovered evidence that contains information about George Floyd’s carbon monoxide levels during his arrest, warning the prosecution of a mistrial if the test results were mentioned by a witness.

“If he even hints that there are test results the jury has not heard about, it’s going to be a mistrial, pure and simple,” Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said.

“This late disclosure is not the way we should be operating here.”

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told Cahill on Thursday morning that the state had received evidence from Hennepin County Medical Examiner Andrew Baker that Floyd’s blood contained carbon monoxide content readings, The Hill reported.

TRENDING: Trump Was Right About News Hoax: US Intel Can’t Prove Russians Put Bounties on American Troops

Blackwell said the evidence was uncovered after an expert witness called by the defense speculated that Floyd could have been exposed to carbon monoxide during the arrest on the ground near the police car.

Blackwell told the judge that Baker unearthed test results that had been reported during Floyd’s autopsy last May.

“Dr. Baker heard the testimony, had not himself ever requested this, nor had the ER physicians. They explained that when somebody is brought in, and blood gases are taken, there’s a panel of them that are taken, the ones that get generated and the records would be the ones that the ER physicians actually request,” he said.

“Nobody requested carbon monoxide readings, because they didn’t see how that was relevant.”

Do you think Chauvin will be convicted?

Cahill ruled against the prosecution using the test results because the state had been given ample time to provide evidence prior to the trial.

He added that he would rule a mistrial if the rebuttal witness, Martin Tobin, discussed the test results.

“The defense gave notice that this was going to be an issue and specifically talked about testing the sample,” Cahill said.

“Even if it’s just because Dr. Baker called the state and said, ‘We, we can actually find this’ at 8 o’clock this morning, when the defense expert is done testifying, has left the state. It’s untimely to give the notice.”

The judge added that he would allow Tobin to add information about carbon monoxide as an environmental factor in the case.

RELATED: Grammys Get Political: Rachel Maddow and a Little-Known George Floyd Anthem Crowned Winners

“Dr. Tobin may testify as to carbon monoxide if he sticks to the environmental factors and as a pulmonologist — looking at the videos for example and seeing Mr. Floyd’s location and not knowing whether the vehicle is even on or not, which the state brought out in cross-examination — all those factors, he can talk about environmentally,” Cahill said.

He added that the late disclosure would not be allowed because it “prejudiced the defense.”

Closing arguments for the trial will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, according to KMSP-TV.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Judge in Derek Chauvin Case Reprimands Prosecution, Threatens Mistrial
Nancy Pelosi Throws a Big Wrench in Democrats' Plan to Pack the Supreme Court
'Someone Is Going to Get Hurt': Georgia Official Warns Biden That His 'Lies' About Voting Law Are Dangerous
Biden Begins the Process of Reversing One of Trump's Most Impactful Moves
Senior Republican Congressman Announces His Retirement
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×