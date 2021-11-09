Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a curfew citation charge against Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday after defense attorneys said the prosecutors failed to present evidence that a curfew was in place on the night of the shooting incident.

The dropped charge came as the prosecution rested its case following six days of hearings that involved nearly two dozen witnesses over charges against Rittenhouse after he shot three men, killing two of them, in what has been claimed to be self-defense.

BREAKING: The prosecution has rested it’s case in the #KyleRittenhouseTrial A judge has also ruled that #Rittenhouse‘s seventh charge will be dropped, meaning the teen will not be prosecuted for violating the city-wide curfew on the night he allegedly shot three people. — Pilar Melendez (@pbmelendez) November 9, 2021

Schroeder dropped the curfew charge, leaving six remaining charges under investigation in the case.

Rittenhouse, now 18, currently faces homicide charges for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. He is also facing attempted homicide charges for shooting Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, among other charges.

The high-profile case has included much information captured on video. Rittenhouse, then 17, used an AR-15 rifle in the alleged self-defense shooting in Kenosha.

Grosskreutz admitted in court Monday that he was pointing his own gun at Rittenhouse when he was shot.

“It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him with your gun — now your hand is down pointed at him — that he fired, right?” Grosskreutz was asked, according to a CNN report.

“Correct,” he responded.

Last week, Human Events Daily obtained footage that the outlet’s senior editor, Jack Posobiec, alleges is “never-before-seen FBI footage of the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting.”

BREAKING: The FBI just refused to allow this video to be broadcast publicly, and covered up the testimony of the pilot who flew the plane filming https://t.co/G2CZmsM8Pu — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 2, 2021

Toward the end of the video, near the 1 minute and 40-second mark, aerial footage appears to show Rittenhouse fleeing a group of men.

Three men — presumably Rosenbaum, Huber and Grosskreutz — then appeared to be seen chasing after him.

After doing his best to create distance, it appeared Rittenhouse only fired as the first pursuer, who CNN identified as Rosenbaum, came within mere feet of him.

The website of Rittenhouse’s legal defense fund alleges the shooting event unfolded as follows:

After a man — Joshua Ziminski — brandished a handgun and confronted Rittenhouse, bystanders began yelling threats at him. It was then that Rittenhouse looked over his shoulder and saw Rosenbaum running at him, according to the legal fund.

Kyle then fled from Rosenbaum, heard Ziminki fire his weapon and turned to see Rosenbaum “inches from him” and “grabbing for his weapon.”

The new footage appears to back up those claims.

