Share
News

Judge Drops Charge in Kyle Rittenhouse Case as State Rests Case

 By Dillon Burroughs  November 9, 2021 at 1:20pm
Share

Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a curfew citation charge against Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday after defense attorneys said the prosecutors failed to present evidence that a curfew was in place on the night of the shooting incident.

The dropped charge came as the prosecution rested its case following six days of hearings that involved nearly two dozen witnesses over charges against Rittenhouse after he shot three men, killing two of them, in what has been claimed to be self-defense.

Schroeder dropped the curfew charge, leaving six remaining charges under investigation in the case.

Trending:
Blue State Dumped: Legendary Gun Maker Decides to Relocate Its HQ to Historically Red State

Rittenhouse, now 18, currently faces homicide charges for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. He is also facing attempted homicide charges for shooting Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, among other charges.

The high-profile case has included much information captured on video. Rittenhouse, then 17, used an AR-15 rifle in the alleged self-defense shooting in Kenosha.

Grosskreutz admitted in court Monday that he was pointing his own gun at Rittenhouse when he was shot.

“It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him with your gun — now your hand is down pointed at him — that he fired, right?” Grosskreutz was asked, according to a CNN report.

“Correct,” he responded.

Last week, Human Events Daily obtained footage that the outlet’s senior editor, Jack Posobiec, alleges is “never-before-seen FBI footage of the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting.”

Toward the end of the video, near the 1 minute and 40-second mark, aerial footage appears to show Rittenhouse fleeing a group of men.

Related:
Rittenhouse Lawyer Says Victim Once Threatened to Kill Brother: 'Gut Him Like a Pig'

Three men — presumably Rosenbaum, Huber and Grosskreutz — then appeared to be seen chasing after him.

After doing his best to create distance, it appeared Rittenhouse only fired as the first pursuer, who CNN identified as Rosenbaum, came within mere feet of him.

The website of Rittenhouse’s legal defense fund alleges the shooting event unfolded as follows:

After a man — Joshua Ziminski — brandished a handgun and confronted Rittenhouse, bystanders began yelling threats at him. It was then that Rittenhouse looked over his shoulder and saw Rosenbaum running at him, according to the legal fund.

Kyle then fled from Rosenbaum, heard Ziminki fire his weapon and turned to see Rosenbaum “inches from him” and “grabbing for his weapon.”

The new footage appears to back up those claims.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Judge Drops Charge in Kyle Rittenhouse Case as State Rests Case
Abbott Invites Veterans to State Capitol After City Cancels Parade: 'We Celebrate Our Nation's Heroes'
Human Smugglers Ferry Illegal Immigrants to National Guard in Coordinated Effort Captured on Video
'Insane': Hawley Blasts Dem Plan to Keep Criminal Illegal Immigrants in Country
Biden Admin's Ominous Response to Question on Domestic Travel Vax Mandate: 'Everything's on the Table'
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.