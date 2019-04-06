Judge Forces Anthony Weiner To Register as Sex Offender

A New York City politician once heralded as a rising Democratic Party star and possible future mayor is now a registered sex offender.

Anthony Weiner, the former congressman whose texting habits first cost him his political career and ultimately landed him behind bars, was ordered Friday to register as a Level One sex offender, the New York Post reported.

State Supreme Court Judge Raymond Bruce of the Bronx issued the ruling. Level One is the category given to those considered the lowest risk of reoffending.

As a Level One offender, Weiner must give authorities the zip code in which he lives, but not his precise address. That information will also be available online.

Bruce said two risk factors were noted — the victim in the case for which Weiner was convicted was between 11 and 16 and was a stranger. Weiner was convicted of sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl.

Anthony Weiner poses for photos after being ordered to register as a sex offender https://t.co/wDxs9Tpj8l pic.twitter.com/vymjhG38Mv — New York Post (@nypost) April 5, 2019

Using the alias “T-Dog,” Weiner “used graphic and obscene language to ask the minor victim to display her naked body and touch herself, which she did,” prosecutors alleged, according to a report by the New York Daily News.

Weiner, 54, will be on the sex offender registry for at least 20 years, the Washington Examiner noted.

After the hearing, the New York Post tracked Weiner down to the halfway house in the Bronx where he has been living as he serves out the final weeks of his sentence. The only comment Weiner made was to a reporter who accompanied a photographer.

“Get out of your photographer’s shot,” Weiner said.

Weiner has been at the halfway house since February and is scheduled for release on May 14.

Weiner’s public career began in 1998 when he entered Congress, winning the seat formerly held by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer when Schumer was in the House. Weiner had previously served on New York’s City Council and was the youngest person ever elected to the council, The New York Times reported.

The wheels began to fall off in 2011 when Weiner resigned from Congress after his sexting habit first became public.

Weiner attempted a political comeback in 2013 in the contest for New York City mayor, but after another round of sexually explicit messages was revealed using another alias “Carlos Danger,” his candidacy withered.

Weiner is married to Huma Abedin, a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton. Abedin had said in 2017 that she was seeking a divorce. The couple later announced that the divorce was no longer moving forward.

Judicial Watch received 215 pages of docs from DOJ showing former FBI General Counsel James Baker discussed the investigation of Clinton-related emails on Anthony Weiner’s laptop w/ Clinton lawyer David Kendall & forwarded the convo to his FBI colleagues.https://t.co/HTBCrH8M1H — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) April 3, 2019

Weiner made a cameo appearance in the 2016 presidential campaign after some of Clinton’s emails were discovered on a computer that Weiner shared with Abedin. It was that discovery that caused the FBI to reopen its Clinton email probe only a few days prior to the election.

