Judge Gives Murder Suspect Karmelo Anthony a Big Break - Lets Him Out of Jail

A Frisco, Texas, judge’s decision to release 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, suspected of murdering a fellow student at a track meet, has sparked powerful emotions.

Anthony, a Frisco Centennial High School student, allegedly stabbed Austin Metcalf to death on April 2.

Metcalf, a junior at Frisco Memorial High School, was a beloved athlete who excelled in track and football. His tragic death has left his family and community heartbroken.

On Monday, Judge Angela Tucker of the 199th District Court in Collin County reduced Anthony’s bond from $1 million to $250,000, according to WFAA-TV.

Tucker also added other conditions during the bond hearing, according to the report.

Anthony, charged with first-degree murder, was released on house arrest with an ankle monitor. The judge’s decision followed arguments from the defense about the initial bond being excessive.

“The judge said she considered several factors, including Anthony’s age, lack of past criminal history, citizenship and close ties to the community when setting the new bond amount,” the news outlet reported.

Metcalf’s life was cut short in a horrifying act of violence. The 17-year-old was fatally stabbed at Kuykendall Stadium during a track meet meant to celebrate young athletes.

🚨 #BREAKING: A judge has LOWERED Karmelo Anthony’s bond from $1M to just $250K after kiIIing Austin Metcalf Fundraising campaigns have already raised WELL over $500K for Anthony, so he’ll be out on bond imminently. Austin’s family deserves justice, and THIS IS NOT JUSTICE. pic.twitter.com/YZVFLJ4VUL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 14, 2025

Witnesses reported that Anthony stabbed Metcalf after a confrontation in a tent at the meet. The incident left attendees in shock as first responders tried to save the young athlete’s life.

Despite their efforts, Metcalf succumbed to his injuries. His twin brother, Hunter, held him as he bled out, a devastating moment for the family.

The Frisco Police Department quickly arrested Anthony, charging him with first-degree murder. He had been held in Collin County Jail since the incident, awaiting trial.

Anthony’s defense attorney, Mike Howard, argued for the bond reduction, emphasizing his client’s clean record. “Given that Karmelo has no prior criminal history,” Howard argued, he should receive some bond leniency, according to KDFW-TV.

Howard also claimed that Anthony is not a flight risk or a danger to the community.

The judge’s decision to lower the bond and allow house arrest has infuriated Metcalf’s supporters.

In fact, Metcalf’s mother openly cried after the decision was handed down, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Metcalf’s family has been vocal about their grief and disbelief. They expected Anthony to remain in custody, given the gravity of the murder charge.

The victim’s father, Jeff Metcalf, described his son as an honor student and a natural leader.

He was an all-district linebacker on the Memorial High School football team, known for his dedication, as noted by KDFW.

Judge Angela Tucker is the judge that has lowered Karmelo Anthony’s bail Here she is pushing and supporting the DEI “representation” agenda for judicial spaces back in 2021 Nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/WQkrIlzw8r — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) April 14, 2025



Metcalf’s death has left a void in the tight-knit Frisco community. Friends and teammates remember him as a kind and talented young man with a bright future.

The track meet, meant to be a joyful event, turned into a nightmare for attendees. Parents and students are now grappling with the loss of a promising young life.

Anthony’s GoFundMe has brought in more than $400,000 already, enough to cover the new $250,000 bond.

Metcalf’s legacy as a student-athlete endures despite this tragedy. His school plans to honor him with a memorial to celebrate his contributions.

