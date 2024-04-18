Judge Goes Off on Fani Willis' Assistant DA During Shouting Match: 'I Am Not Gonna Tolerate This Any Further'

With so much attention on the prosecution of former President Donald Trump by Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis, it may be difficult to remember that the same office is responsible for prosecuting countless other cases at the same time.

One of those other cases that has gotten at least a little media attention has been the prosecution of rapper Young Thug, accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — the same act under which Trump was charged — as well as “criminal street gang activity” and drug and gun charges.

Willis’ office may be wishing for a little less attention on Young Thug’s case, however, after Judge Ural Glanville shut down arguments being made by Assistant District Attorney Adriane Love, the lead prosecutor on the case.

Love had wanted to introduce some evidence in the case, evidence to which the defense objected.

Glanville sided with the defense, according to Newsweek, and Love was clearly not happy about that ruling.

“As Love began vocalizing her frustrations with the ruling,” Newsweek reported, “Glanville told her, ‘Well then you all should have gotten yourself together beforehand,’ before telling the court to summon the jury.

“The judge then turned back to Love, saying, ‘Have a seat, madam. Have a seat. You better exclude that and next time, make sure you’re prepared.'”

“Oh it’s going to be inadmissible right now,” Glanville said when Love apparently predicted that he was going to rule the evidence inadmissable anyway. “I am not going to have any more discussion about this, madam.”

“Judge, we talked to them this morning about that! And attempted I talked to them earlier this week!” Love objected. “Your honor, so the court punishes the state because the defense — “

“I’m not punishing anybody,” Glanville corrected her. “But prior preparation prevents poor performance.”

“We prepared, judge! That’s why I sent them what I sent them last week! A whole week and a half ago! Two weeks, your honor!” Love protested, before the judge warned her that the jury was returning to the courtroom and would be able to hear her.

In fairness, it should be noted that Glanville had previously admonished defense attorney Max Schardt for filing a late motion to exclude a PowerPoint presentation the prosecution wanted to admit as evidence.

Young Thug has been in jail since his May 9, 2022, arrest. He has been denied bond over arguments that he would engage in witness intimidation if freed, according to WAGA-TV.

“Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, was arrested on May 9, 2022, after a sweeping 88-page indictment accused him of being the co-founder of Young Slime Life, or YSL, a subset of the Bloods street gang,” the outlet reported Wednesday. “Prosecutors allege those named in the indictment have engaged in violent criminal activity in the city since 2012.”

The rapper faces eight charges that could net him decades of prison time, WAGA reported.

His trial is expected to continue well into 2024.

