Share
Commentary

Judge Humbles California Attorney General, Affirms Local Voter ID Provision Is Good to Go

 By Jared Harris and    April 10, 2025 at 10:45am
Share

California Attorney General Rob Bonta was handed a humiliating loss by a county judge over election security, but the government official vowed to keep the fight going.

The decision by Orange County Superior Court Judge Nico Dourbetas on April 7 crushes, for now, an attempt by the state attorney general to halt a Huntington Beach voter ID ordinance.

Bonta, joined by California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, stepped in after residents of Huntington Beach approved a measure requiring IDs for in-person voting.

Dourbetas ruled that the ID requirement would not disenfranchise future voters.

“There is no showing that a voter identification requirement compromises the integrity of a municipal election,” the judge wrote, according to The Orange County Register.

Despite losing to the charter city in court, Bonta vowed to prevail in a rematch at a higher court.

He boldly stated that Dourbetas was incorrect.

“Yet again, we believe the Orange County Superior Court got it wrong,” Bonta said in a statement,

Bonta’s partner in suppressing the will of the voters, Shirley Weber, also doubted Dourbetas.

Should there be voter ID laws at the federal level?

“The Court got it wrong,” Weber said, piggybacking off Bonta in the same statement. “Access to the ballot box is a key component of our democracy.

“The Court’s order is in direct conflict with California election laws and will result in disenfranchising California voters.”

Remarks from Huntington Beach’s side had a much different tone.

The charter city’s statement touted the “huge victory” in court and underlined the city’s vow to “not back down” from efforts to secure local control of local elections.

Related:
Watch: Karoline Leavitt Shoots Down 'Complete Fallacy' Being Pushed by Hillary Clinton and Other Dems


“The US Supreme Court has already determined that voter ID does not violate the right to vote,” city attorney Mike Vigliotta said in the same statement. “While we anticipate this fight isn’t over, we are pleased with the Court’s fair and just evaluation of the weakness of the State and Bixby’s legal case.

“I am honored that the Council chose me to continue to fight for Huntington Beach, for the integrity of our elections systems, and for just outcomes under the law.”

The fight to secure American elections is a never-ending one. Bad actors from outside our nation and from within seek to undermine the fabric of our elected government to further their own interests.

Perhaps even more concerning are those within state governments looking to put American voters in the back seat of their own republic.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 2,000 articles and assigned tens of thousands more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 2,000 articles and assigned tens of thousands more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Alabama Student Killed in Hammock Camping Disaster
Space Force Base Commander Relieved of Duty for Comments on JD Vance
Judge Humbles California Attorney General, Affirms Local Voter ID Provision Is Good to Go
Video Shows Moment Nightclub Roof Collapses on Hundreds of People, Cameraman Crushed
Chinese Factories Hit with Nasty Shock Minutes After Trump Tariff Hike as Their Phones Start Ringing
See more...




Republicans, Democrats Coming Together to End Highly Inconvenient American Convention
Court Grants Gina Carano Massive Win: She's About to Get the Dirt on Disney
Democrat Judge Faces 60 Years in Prison for Horrific Attack That Left Her Ex Blind in One Eye
Another Elite University Finds Out Trump Wasn't Joking and Loses $4 Million in Funding
President Trump Can Go Even Further by Fixing Higher Education
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation