Nearly two years after the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, new allegations are still rolling in against him and his purported madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The latest lawsuit against the duo claims some of the most shocking and sick details yet about their alleged tactics.

A real estate broker in South Florida has filed a suit alleging that Epstein and Maxwell raped her and trafficked her to other men, one of whom was a local judge, The Miami Herald reported.

The Herald said that while a bevy of civil lawsuits have been filed against Epstein’s estate in recent months, this criminal complaint, filed on March 22, “involves allegations far more sinister than others.”

“The woman, who is identified only as ‘Jane Doe,’ claims that Epstein and Maxwell repeatedly raped her in front of her 8-year-old son at a hotel in Naples, Florida, in early 2008; that they trafficked her to have sex with a number of other men, including an unnamed local judge; and that Epstein forced her to undergo vaginal surgery so that he could market her as a virgin to one of their ‘high-profile’ clients,” The Herald reported.

Doe said she met Epstein — an American financier — and Maxwell, a British socialite, in late 2006 or early 2007 at a barbecue. Doe’s employer was friends with Epstein, according to the complaint.

The unnamed employer later instructed Doe, who was “approximately” 26 at the time, to find a property for Epstein to rent, which she did. Epstein then allegedly began to proposition the woman to work for him.

The lawsuit also alleges that Maxwell took the woman’s passport in 2007 for what she called “safekeeping,” but the woman later found out that Epstein was keeping the passport in a lock box at his estate in Palm Beach.

“About six months later, Doe, ‘persuaded by the persistent efforts of Maxwell,’ agreed to consider working for Epstein,” The Herald reported. “A trained hairdresser, Doe said she was hired to go to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion in January 2008 to cut Epstein’s hair.”

It was at that point that Epstein and Maxwell allegedly raped her. She alleges that Epstein showed his gun collection in order to intimidate her and then gave her $200.

When she still expressed her intent to report the alleged rape, Maxwell said she already had called the police. Two men claiming to be police officers then arrived at the mansion and threatened to arrest her for prostitution, according to The Herald.

Epstein and Maxwell then forced the woman to drive them in her car to pick up the woman’s son, according to the suit. At one point, they allegedly pulled to the side of the road next to a body of water filled with alligators.

“Epstein then ushered the plaintiff to the body of water and told her in explicit detail that — as had happened to other women in the past, according to the pair — she would end up in this body of water and be devoured should she ever reveal what Epstein had done to her,’’ the suit says, according to The Herald.

The pair allegedly raped the woman multiple times in a Naples hotel in front of her son over the following days. The woman alleges that Epstein used a promise to find her husband a job as leverage to force her to have sex with other men, including a local judge.

The woman has hired lawyers from both Phillips & Paolicelli in New York and Coffey Burlington in Miami. The Herald reported that Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, who are described as co-executors to Epstein, will be defendants in the case.

Maxwell, 59, a longtime associate of Epstein’s, has been in a federal jail in Brooklyn since being arrested last July on charges she recruited three teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s, according to The Associated Press. Last month, charges were expanded to allege the sex trafficking of girls for Epstein to abuse in the early 2000s. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty.

Epstein died on Aug. 10, 2019, at the age of 66. He was found dead in his federal jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

Epstein’s death was ruled by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office as a suicide by hanging, but a forensic pathologist who observed Epstein’s autopsy told CBS’ “60 Minutes” last year that, in his opinion, the evidence that was released points more to murder than to suicide because of the unusual fractures he saw in Epstein’s neck.

While nearly every alleged detail in the latest lawsuit against Epstein and Maxwell by “Jane Doe” is grotesque and despicable, the inclusion of a local judge raises a separate concern.

Judges are supposed to be fair and unbiased decision-makers, and yet this one allegedly was involved in a sex trafficking scheme.

While it is unclear how much of the situation the judge was aware of, he allegedly would have known the woman was being subjected to unwanted sex and took part in the act anyway.

This story highlights that not just known criminals, but also those regarded as the best among us, are subject to bodily temptations and some of the most evil sins one can commit.

