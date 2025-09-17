Judge Issues Protective Order for Erika Kirk

As Charlie Kirk’s widow continues his mission, one thing she won’t have to worry about is contact from his accused assassin.

Just a week after Charlie Kirk was shot to death during an event at Utah Valley University, a Utah district court issued a protective order for Erika Kirk, his widow and the mother of his two children, KTVX-TV in Salt Lake City reported.

Such orders are routine for victims’ families, the station reported, but it carries particular weight in the Kirk case.

As the widow of one of the highest profile conservative activists in the country, Erika Kirk is far from a routine survivor of a crime victim.

And as the inheritor of Kirk’s mission, she is moving into the spotlight herself.

In a speech to supporters on Friday, she made it clear that she is not backing away from the conservative movement her husband gave his life for.

“If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea,” she said to her late husband’s opponents.

“You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry,” she declared.

“To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won’t. I refuse to let that happen. It will not die.”

MRS. ERIKA KIRK 🇺🇸: “The evil doers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.” pic.twitter.com/7ZI6CViXvq — BABS D (@Barbara14130169) September 13, 2025

According to Newsweek, the protective order prohibits accused killer Tyler Robinson, 22, from “engaging in harassment, threats, stalking, or ‘any other conduct that would place the protected person or designated family or household members in reasonable fear of bodily injury.’”

Robinson — who is facing the death penalty for the crime — is currently being held without bail at the Utah County Jail, so his opportunities for physical contact with Erika Kirk are nonexistent.

But the order also prohibits him contacting her “directly or indirectly, including through phone, email, text, social media, or mail,” according to Newsweek.

In the same speech, Erika Kirk vowed that the American Comeback Tour, a series of campus events her husband had organized with his group Turning Point USA, will not be stopped.

“Our campus tour this fall will continue,” she said. “There will be even more tours in the years to come.”

The tour’s next stop in Utah is scheduled for Sept. 30 at Utah State University in Logan. The school has a solid security plan in place, a school spokeswoman told KTVX.

Do you expect political violence in the U.S. to get worse? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (449 Votes) No: 4% (18 Votes)

“USU works diligently to protect the safety of our community and has a robust plan that is evaluated routinely,” Amanda DeRito, associate vice president for strategic communications, told the station.

“Even during times without heightened safety concerns, Utah State’s Department of Public Safety collaborates with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure security measures at campus events are planned and staffed according to industry best practices, including a thorough comprehensive threat assessment, detailed security planning, deployment of a diverse array of security assets, effective crowd management, close protection for the speaker, clear communication and coordination, and readiness for crisis response.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.