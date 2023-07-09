A Texas judge is still warning Americans that the invasion by a tidal wave of illegals streaming across our southern border every day isn’t just a problem for people living in border states, but is, instead, a direct threat to every community in the country.

“They’re coming to your town,” Terrell County Judge Dale Carruthers said of the border crisis in a recent interview, “and your residents will be just as angry as my residents are.”

Carruthers had become so alarmed by the army of illegals entering the country that she ended up dropping her life-long affiliation with the Democratic Party and became a Republican because her former party is not merely disinterested in the problem, but wants to make it worse.

Just about a year ago, Carruthers became one of the first judges in Texas history to proclaim the flood of illegals to be an “invasion” of our country and she is not backing down from that assessment now.

In July of last year, Carruthers joined a list of judges, sheriffs, and other Texas officials in signing a declaration of invasion and calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to join them in labeling the crisis of illegals as an official invasion under Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution, The Center Square reported at the time.

Carruthers said that the group of officials intended to keep pressure on Abbott about the dangers of illegal immigration.

“We are pushing it very hard,” she said last year. “Terrell County has less than 1,000 people. We have had [people from] over 100 different countries go through Terrell County. That is of every shade of Melanin in your skin. We have experienced an invasion that is something of every language.”

“And I say that — I am a multi-racial judge. I am standing here letting you know it is not of color. There are over 100 countries coming through. We are trying to protect the sovereignty of Texas. I am a constitutional judge and we are standing behind the constitution,” she said of the flood of criminal illegals.

A year has now passed and nothing is getting any better. And Carruthers is once again speaking out on the issue.

In yet another interview with The Center Square, Carruthers is still warning that the type of people streaming across the border look more like an invading army than “refugees.”

Carruthers stressed that the largest number of people coming across are single men of military age, “This is who is coming through, large groups,” she added. She said legitimate immigrants use the ports of entry, but “runners, traffickers, and smugglers come through Terrell County.” She also pointed out that they are almost always wearing camouflage clothing.

Once they get inside the Texas border they begin trespassing, breaking and entering, stealing, “smuggling people, exploiting people, kidnapping children, selling women and men into slave trade. If that doesn’t frighten you, nothing will.”

She also says the “gotaways ” — the term for those not stopped by Border Patrol officers — are “carrying drugs the entire time.” And she added, “The boys they kidnap are mules.” Other crimes follow, and “after that, Americans start dying.”

“We warned you,” Carruthers said. “We weren’t crying wolf, we’re crying coyote. We are telling you the Mexican cartels are here.”

One sign of how dangerous it all is can be seen in warnings from law enforcement that landowners should not pick up bags, or backpacks left by illegals because the fentanyl dust all over them can kill you just by the touch. And regular Texas citizens are “living in fear” and “They shouldn’t be living like this. It’s like that on a daily basis.”

This flood of dangerous fentanyl is a clear and present danger, she said, especially to school kids.

“You can’t replace your child. If they get past us, they’re already in your neighborhood,” and then she pointed out that schools are forever on lockdown to prevent illegals from gaining entry and trying to sell kids the dangerous drug.

“No school should be on lockdown because of people illegally entering this country,” she said. “We are not going to sacrifice our children to this. Why should any city in this entire United States?”

“We warned everyone a year ago and it’s only gotten worse. We can do everything in our power to inform you. We aren’t alarmists. We’re trying to let you know what we’re dealing with,” she warned of Biden’s open border mess.

“Don’t turn a blind eye. Don’t deny calling this an invasion. Any other country would call this an invasion. Declaring an invasion had to be done,” Carruthers concluded.

