Judge Jeanine Celebrates Return to Television with Message for Her Loyal Fox Viewers

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro returned to television on Saturday night after a two-week hiatus that many presumed to be a quiet suspension due to controversial remarks she made about Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Pirro’s return to TV did not include any mention of her absence, according to The Washington Times.

That didn’t mean the conservative firebrand wasn’t willing to dive into controversial topics, as she and President Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani blasted the fallout from special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings.

President Trump’s attorney, @RudyGiuliani with his reaction to the Mueller report: pic.twitter.com/MTQIpwDVop — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 31, 2019

Giuliani, for his part, seemed to make a slight allusion to Pirro’s absence.

“It is an honor to be with you again,” Giuliani said. “You know what I think of you and your entire career. You’re a crusader for justice.”

Neither Fox News nor Pirro have publicly commented on whether or not the 67-year-old former judge was actually suspended.

At the end of her show Saturday, Pirro took the time to personally thank her loyal viewers.

“Finally, I want to thank each of you for watching me tonight,” she said. “I love my loyal Fox News Channel viewers and I appreciate all of you for joining me.”

It was a small but meaningful gesture from Pirro, whose return was anticipated enough that fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity was compelled to comment on it.

Pirro had previously set off a firestorm of controversy after comments she made about Omar.

“Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Shariah law, which is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?” Pirro had asked in reference to Omar on the March 9 edition of “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

“We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar,” Fox News responded in a statement.

Statements from Fox News and @JudgeJeanine re her commentary about @IlhanMN that was widely condemned as Islamaphobic. pic.twitter.com/yTEJZ0Zmfg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 11, 2019

“They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly,” Fox News added.

“I’ve seen a lot of comments about my opening statement from Saturday night’s show and I did not call Rep. Omar un-American,” Pirro said in an accompanying statement. “My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution.”

“I invite Rep. Omar to come on my show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today,” she added.

