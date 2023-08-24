Judge Jeanine Goes Nuclear on Biden, Holds Nothing Back When Liberal Co-Host Steps In to Defend Him

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro unleashed on President Joe Biden on Tuesday’s edition of “The Five” for predictably making the deadly Hawaiian wildfires about himself.

The host also went off on one of her liberal colleagues, panelist Jessica Tarlov, for defending indefensible remarks Biden made on Monday.

Biden showed up to the islands earlier this week to get in the way while search and rescue teams searched for more than 1,000 missing people — including children — following the historic devastation on Maui.

Biden didn’t invoke the name of his late son Beau, but he did share an anecdote with people who had just lost everything: His Corvette was almost lost in a kitchen fire!

While in the destroyed community of Lahaina, Biden told a story that was out of touch, entirely unnecessary and almost certainly embellished.

“I don’t want to compare difficulties, but we have a little sense, Jill and I, of what it’s like to lose a home,” Biden said. “Years ago now, 15 years ago, I was in Washington doing ‘Meet the Press.’ It was a sunny Sunday.

“Lightning struck at home, on a little lake that’s outside of our home — not a lake, a big pond — and hit a wire that came up underneath our home into the heating ducts, air conditioning ducts.”

While addressing people with no homes and dead neighbors, he concluded, “To make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my ’67 Corvette, and my cat.”

The narcissist-in-chief and his shamelessness know no bounds.

On Fox News, Pirro refused to let Biden go unchallenged on the callous remark and others.

Tarlov defended another comment Biden had made when he noted the ground in Lahaina was “hot” — as if it would have been anything else after a fire.

Judge Jeanine Pirro GOES OFF over Biden’s visit to Maui: “He has a lack of empathy, he is egocentric, he has got a condescending smirk whenever anybody asks him a question from the press, he is lying, and he’s narcissistic.” pic.twitter.com/wCbzLvDtpe — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 22, 2023

The resident network liberal said, “He was talking to a dog whose paws are on the ground!”

Pirro unleashed.

“Are you kidding me? This is a guy who goes to an infern, an inferno where a thousand people and children are missing,” Pirro said. “He talks to a dog, and he talks about the fact that he almost lost a cat!”

She then painted Biden as a lunatic.

“This guy has been lying from the moment he came on the political scene,” she said. “He has a lack of empathy, he is egocentric, he’s got a condescending smirk whenever anybody asks him a question from the press. He is lying, and he’s narcissistic.”

Pirro noted Biden was not in Lahaina to relate to the broken locals but rather to “make it about himself.”

Tarlov tried to cut in to defend the president, but Pirro was unrelenting in picking him apart.

“The bottom line is he systematically lies,” Pirro said of his decades-long pattern of deceit and bravado.

Biden, of course, routinely makes tragic situations about himself, and the leftist, corporate media lets him get away with it.

For all of the well-earned criticism of Fox News in the post-Tucker Carlson era, Pirro’s defense of the people of Maui — and her takedown of Biden — was both sincere and needed.

Biden’s Hawaiian vanity tour, which was fueled by criticism of him from the right, was important in that it showed the state who he is — in case they didn’t know it.

Somehow Biden’s initial two-word comment about the devastation in Hawaii was less callous than his remarks about his car.

“No comment,” Biden said after he was asked about the fires while at a Delaware beach last week.

