Hunter Biden is sporting a new hairdo, and it might not be just an evolution in style.

The self-confessed former drug addict showed up for his latest court appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, sporting a very close-cut hairstyle, a different look for the perpetually problematic first son.

This morning we saw close-cut hair for Hunter Biden.

Why?

Drug testing – in the event they wanted to test via hair strand testing. Longer hair shows longer history — like, back to July – about 90 days.

This hair gives you a couple of weeks.😂 pic.twitter.com/35l16k2yMx — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 3, 2023



Hunter pleaded not guilty to lying about his drug use on a federal form while buying a handgun in 2018, according to Reuters.

As part of the conditions for his pre-trial release, Hunter is to clear travel with a probation officer, abstain from illegal drugs and alcohol and seek employment.

Jeanine Pirro, co-host of Fox News’ “The Five,” thinks the new haircut “can’t be a coincidence.”

“We’ve known Hunter for a long time, and we’ve never seen him with a buzz cut,” the former judge said during the show on Tuesday.

“So I happen to think that he’s now represented by an attorney who knows full well that … a lot of drugs move very quickly through your system. But the part of your body that drugs don’t move quickly through is your hair.”

“I was a narcotics judge for over a year,” she continued. “And so I would mandate that certain defendants be tested by their hair. Now, the hair maintains the drug for a significant period of time, even for years.”

“By his having a buzz cut, when they go to pull a hair, they’re not going to have a sufficient amount to even be able to test.”

Pirro was Westchester County, New York, district attorney for three terms and had a legal career spanning three decades, according to Fox News, so she has firsthand experience dealing with lowlifes and criminals of all kinds.

“You can also take pubic hair,” Pirro said, “but we know from the laptop that he happens to take care of himself down there,” she added, causing the table to break into laughter.

“So what we’ve got,” Pirro concluded, “is a guy who is very savvy about drug testing and doesn’t want there to be any evidence about it. … That’s what goes on in real courtrooms.”

It’s worth noting that, according to Reuters, the judge in Hunter’s case said the president’s son has recently tested negative for drugs multiple times.

Pirro may have hit the nail on the head.

Hunter has enough experience in this game to know how to get around the rules.

During his short stint in the Navy, he tried to blame drugs found in his system during a routine drug test on a cigarette given to him by strangers outside a bar, which he said might have been laced with cocaine unbeknownst to him.

So shaving his head to reduce the possibility of his drug binges being detected is definitely not past him.

