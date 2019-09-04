Judge Jeanine Pirro Says Fox News Suspended Her, Worries She Could Be Fired

A hot mic might have just gotten Judge Jeanine in even hotter water.

Jeanine Pirro, the former prosecutor and judge turned conservative commentator, was recorded Tuesday confirming for the first time publicly that she’d been suspended by Fox News in March after statements about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitic public comments.

And a suspension wasn’t the only thing Pirro was worried about.

The incident occurred when Pirro, host of Fox’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” was being interviewed on former White House assistant Sebastian Gorka’s radio show.

In an exchange that took place while the show was on a radio commercial break, but was still being streamed on YouTube, Pirro said Fox executives were watching her closely.

Gorka had clearly notified Pirro that their conversation was being broadcast, but that didn’t stop her from some on-air complaining about how the network was restricting her activities while promoting her book, “Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge: The Left’s Plot to Remake America.”

“Fox reviews everything. They’re unbelievable,” she told Gorka. “They’re still saying you cannot do Bill O’Reilly, you cannot do Newsmax.”

Then she went even further.

“They suspended me,” she said. “You know I’m worried that that suspension was the basis to tee up for anything I do wrong, they’ll fire me.”

Check it out here (the suspension comments start about the 1:20 mark):

#NEW on @OANN: Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro admits during a commercial break on Sebastian Gorka’s show that she was suspended by the network for her comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar: pic.twitter.com/kZp9kU43rR — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) September 4, 2019

Pirro didn’t come out and say she was suspended for her comments about Omar back in March when she asked about the roots of Omar’s repeated anti-Semitic statements and questioned the Muslim congresswoman’s practice of wearing a hijab.

But it wasn’t hard to connect the dots.

“Think about this: She’s not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat Party. So if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from?” Pirro said, during a March 9 monologue on “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

“Think about it. Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Fox executives condemned the comments and Pirro disappeared from Fox for two weeks after that, and it was widely reported that she’d been suspended.

Many Pirro fans — including President Donald Trump — weren’t happy about the apparent punishment.

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Now, with her comments on Gorka’s program being blared in media around the country, it’s certain that the Fox executives Pirro was complaining about have something else to consider.

It was clear from her remarks that Pirro doesn’t want to leave the network. The big question is whether Fox wants to keep her.

She’s one of the network’s sharpest commentators — and one of its most popular. Judging by fans’ reaction when Pirro was removed from the air in March, Fox might decide it’s a good idea to keep her around.

The Western Journal has reached out to Fox News for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

