SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Judge Jeanine Pirro Says Fox News Suspended Her, Worries She Could Be Fired

×
By Joe Saunders
Published September 4, 2019 at 10:13am
Print

A hot mic might have just gotten Judge Jeanine in even hotter water.

Jeanine Pirro, the former prosecutor and judge turned conservative commentator, was recorded Tuesday confirming for the first time publicly that she’d been suspended by Fox News in March after statements about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitic public comments.

And a suspension wasn’t the only thing Pirro was worried about.

The incident occurred when Pirro, host of Fox’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” was being interviewed on former White House assistant Sebastian Gorka’s radio show.

In an exchange that took place while the show was on a radio commercial break, but was still being streamed on YouTube, Pirro said Fox executives were watching her closely.

TRENDING: California Boat Tragedy Hits Close to Home for Hollywood Star Rob Lowe: 'A Boat I've Been on Many Times'

Gorka had clearly notified Pirro that their conversation was being broadcast, but that didn’t stop her from some on-air complaining about how the network was restricting her activities while promoting her book, “Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge: The Left’s Plot to Remake America.”

“Fox reviews everything. They’re unbelievable,” she told Gorka. “They’re still saying you cannot do Bill O’Reilly, you cannot do Newsmax.”

Then she went even further.

“They suspended me,” she said. “You know I’m worried that that suspension was the basis to tee up for anything I do wrong, they’ll fire me.”

Check it out here (the suspension comments start about the 1:20 mark):

Pirro didn’t come out and say she was suspended for her comments about Omar back in March when she asked about the roots of Omar’s repeated anti-Semitic statements and questioned the Muslim congresswoman’s practice of wearing a hijab.

But it wasn’t hard to connect the dots.

“Think about this: She’s not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat Party. So if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from?” Pirro said, during a March 9 monologue on “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

RELATED: SNL Takes Jab at Smollett with Actual Attempt at Comedy

Do you think Fox has treated Judge Jeanine Pirro fairly?

“Think about it. Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Fox executives condemned the comments and Pirro disappeared from Fox for two weeks after that, and it was widely reported that she’d been suspended.

Many Pirro fans — including President Donald Trump — weren’t happy about the apparent punishment.

Now, with her comments on Gorka’s program being blared in media around the country, it’s certain that the Fox executives Pirro was complaining about have something else to consider.

It was clear from her remarks that Pirro doesn’t want to leave the network. The big question is whether Fox wants to keep her.

She’s one of the network’s sharpest commentators — and one of its most popular. Judging by fans’ reaction when Pirro was removed from the air in March, Fox might decide it’s a good idea to keep her around.

The Western Journal has reached out to Fox News for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Fired FBI Deputy Director McCabe Helps Prove Trump's Point by Headlining Democrat Fundraising Gig
Christine Blasey Ford's Attorney Admits Protecting Abortion Was Part of Her Motivation
Judge Jeanine Pirro Says Fox News Suspended Her, Worries She Could Be Fired
Google Fined a Whopping $170 Million for Illegally Profiting Off of Kids' Personal Data on YouTube
Jussie Smollett Lawyer Claims Even if He Did Lie, It's the Police's Fault for Taking It So Seriously
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×