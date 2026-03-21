Judge Lays Into Progressive Prosecutors Before Slapping Violent Teen With Tough Sentence

An elected judge in East Texas dropped the hammer on an 18-year-old armed robber, sentencing him to a quarter-century in prison while rebuking left-wing prosecutors who let similar offenders walk free.Republican Criminal District Court Judge Raquel West — who left the Democratic Party in April 2025 — handed down a 25-year prison sentence to Caden Fontenette, 18, for the aggravated robbery of a Nederland, Texas convenience store, multiple local outlets reported. Surveillance video caught Fontenette and two juvenile accomplices assaulting and holding a clerk at gunpoint in the violent incident.

“I cannot imagine the fear that person had that was working in that store. Just trying to go to work, make a living and go home,” West said to the defendant before handing him the extensive prison time, according to KFDM. “He has three people come in and not just grab a little quick something and run out, but terrorize him for quite some time. Pulling him around, yanking him around, putting guns in his face. All three of you.”

The GOP judge also acknowledged that “there was a time some years ago” when prosecutors tended to recommend that young defendants, charged with similar crimes as Fontenette, receive probation in lieu of any prison time.

“Everyone, State’s Attorneys, were recommending youthful offenders, probation. Give everybody an opportunity. Things have just changed in such an incredibly dangerous way with young people doing what I just saw you do on that screen,” West declared.

“Mr. Coleman’s right: we’re tired of it and there’s got to be something done,” she said, referring to Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Tommy Coleman, the lead prosecutor on Fontenette’s case. Coleman successfully recommended to West that the teen receive a prison sentence and not probation.

“The message that needs to be sent to this defendant and his circle of friends, and anybody who would want to be like this defendant, is that if you pick up a gun with the intent to commit violence, you’re going to pick up a 15, 20, 25 year prison sentence,” the assistant district attorney pleaded to West, KFDM reported. “Judge, I’m just asking that you do this on behalf of the people who just want to live in peace.”

Over the past several years, multiple elected district, state and commonwealth attorneys, have come under scrutiny for recommending what many critics have deemed to be too lenient sentences for suspects convicted of violent crimes. Many of those so-called “progressive prosecutors” across the country—such as Alvin Bragg of Manhattan, Larry Kranser of Philadelphia, and Steve Decaso of Fairfax County, Virginia—were elected after receiving campaign contributions from organizations linked to left-wing billionaire George Soros.

West also said, while justifying her sentence, that jail incident reports show Fontenette apparently likes “to fight and jump people.”

“So it makes it very difficult for me to go, ‘this is somebody that’s going to get out and behave, who can follow the rules,’ because you can’t even follow the rules in jail,” she added.

“Mr. Fontenette, I understand that this is harsh and I know you believe that this is harsh, but I think that this is necessary. I hope that you go and make things right. You can get out of prison,” West said after announcing the 18-year-old’s sentence, per KFDM. “You’re still going to be young and you can make your life better. That’s going to be up to you.”

Fontenette will be eligible for parole, but only after serving 12½ years of his sentence, when he will be in his early 30s, KBMT reported, citing local authorities.

West currently serves as presiding judge over the 252nd District Court in Jefferson County, Texas. She is running for reelection this year and won the March 3 Republican primary in the county unopposed.

She and 58th District Court Judge Kent Walston both switched party affiliations from Democratic to Republican in April 2025.

“I hope to be able to serve you again in my fourth term as the first and still only female judge, and now, hopefully, the only Republican female judge,” West said at the time, KFDM reported.

Jefferson County Democratic Party Chairman Joseph Trahan issued a lengthy statement, reported by the local outlet, in which he accused West and Walston of abandoning “the very people who got them elected.”

Jefferson county was previously a Democratic stronghold, having voted for the party in every election from 1976 to 2012. However, President Donald Trump carried it in all three elections where he was the GOP nominee, winning the county by a margin of nine percentage points in 2024.

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