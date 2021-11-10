Judge Makes Huge Announcement in Rittenhouse Trial: The Jury Members Were Filmed

Intimidation and fear appear to be two favored tactics of the far left’s Black Lives Matter racial justice crowd.

The Journal Times of Racine County, Wisconsin, reported Tuesday that a person was caught videotaping jury members that morning as they left for the courthouse in Kenosha for the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. The 18-year-old faces homicide and other charges in the shootings of three men, two of them fatally, during a riot in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.

A deputy told the court that he made the person who recorded the jury delete the video.

“You’re aware, of course, of the incident at the bus pick-up this morning,” Judge Bruce Schroeder told the jury on Tuesday. “And I’ve been assured that officers had the video which had been taken, has been deleted.”

Shroeder added that “new procedures are being instituted so that something like that — something like that should not reoccur. I’m frankly surprised that it did.”

In a video shared on Twitter on Saturday, a man reported to be Cortez Rice, a close friend of George Floyd’s, said that Rittenhouse jury members were being watched and that he expected a guilty verdict.

“I ain’t even gonna name the people that I know that’s up in the Kenosha trial. But it’s cameras in there. It’s definitely cameras up in there. There’s definitely people taking pictures of the juries and everything like that,” Rice said in a menacing tone of voice.

“We know what’s going on, so we need the same results, man. We need the same results,” he said, referencing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s April murder conviction in Floyd’s death. The fatal encounter between Floyd, who was black, and the white officer on May 25, 2020, spawned a summer of anti-police riots and demonstrations across the country.

basically demanding pictures of the juries? pic.twitter.com/yoCEQJewnz — oak_tree_upheaval (@oaktreeupheaval) November 7, 2021

Even if these seemingly direct threats were not present in the Rittenhouse trial, Black Lives Matter protesters and activists — by giving cover to violent rioters and looters — have already set a precedent of fear and intimidation.

One alternate juror in the Chauvin trial admitted as much in interviews with “CBS This Morning” and KARE-TV.

The juror — Lisa Christensen — said she and others on the jury were concerned for their safety throughout the trial.

Christensen said she did not know if she wanted to serve on the jury because she did not want to “disappoint one group or the other” and “did not want to go through rioting and destruction again.”

She also said she was “concerned about people coming to my house if they were not happy with the verdict.”

This is the environment far-left racial justice rioters have created.

Anytime a trial doesn’t go the way they want, anytime a white man goes free — even if he was clearly defending himself — jurors can expect violence and destruction to follow shortly thereafter.

Until true law and order are returned to American cities, it remains in question whether it is even possible to conduct a fair trial free of outside coercion.

Hopefully, in the case of the trial of Rittenhouse, justice will be served.

