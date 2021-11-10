Share
Commentary
Judge Bruce Schroeder speaks during jury selection on the first day of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha Circuit Court in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 1.
Commentary
Judge Bruce Schroeder speaks during jury selection on the first day of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha Circuit Court in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 1. (Mark Hertzberg - Pool / Getty Images)

Judge Makes Huge Announcement in Rittenhouse Trial: The Jury Members Were Filmed

 By Michael Austin  November 10, 2021 at 3:45pm
Share

Intimidation and fear appear to be two favored tactics of the far left’s Black Lives Matter racial justice crowd.

The Journal Times of Racine County, Wisconsin, reported Tuesday that a person was caught videotaping jury members that morning as they left for the courthouse in Kenosha for the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. The 18-year-old faces homicide and other charges in the shootings of three men, two of them fatally, during a riot in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.

A deputy told the court that he made the person who recorded the jury delete the video.

“You’re aware, of course, of the incident at the bus pick-up this morning,” Judge Bruce Schroeder told the jury on Tuesday. “And I’ve been assured that officers had the video which had been taken, has been deleted.”

Hopefully, the deputy was aware that most phones back up their deleted pictures and videos nowadays.

Trending:
Election Integrity Group: Most 2020 Ballot Images from 56 Georgia Counties Have Been Destroyed


Shroeder added that “new procedures are being instituted so that something like that — something like that should not reoccur. I’m frankly surprised that it did.”

In a video shared on Twitter on Saturday, a man reported to be Cortez Rice, a close friend of George Floyd’s, said that Rittenhouse jury members were being watched and that he expected a guilty verdict.

“I ain’t even gonna name the people that I know that’s up in the Kenosha trial. But it’s cameras in there. It’s definitely cameras up in there. There’s definitely people taking pictures of the juries and everything like that,” Rice said in a menacing tone of voice.

Is Rittenhouse getting a fair trial?

“We know what’s going on, so we need the same results, man. We need the same results,” he said, referencing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s April murder conviction in Floyd’s death. The fatal encounter between Floyd, who was black, and the white officer on May 25, 2020, spawned a summer of anti-police riots and demonstrations across the country.

Even if these seemingly direct threats were not present in the Rittenhouse trial, Black Lives Matter protesters and activists — by giving cover to violent rioters and looters — have already set a precedent of fear and intimidation.

One alternate juror in the Chauvin trial admitted as much in interviews with “CBS This Morning” and KARE-TV.

Related:
Election Integrity Group: Most 2020 Ballot Images from 56 Georgia Counties Have Been Destroyed

The juror — Lisa Christensen — said she and others on the jury were concerned for their safety throughout the trial.

Christensen said she did not know if she wanted to serve on the jury because she did not want to “disappoint one group or the other” and “did not want to go through rioting and destruction again.”

She also said she was “concerned about people coming to my house if they were not happy with the verdict.”

This is the environment far-left racial justice rioters have created.

Anytime a trial doesn’t go the way they want, anytime a white man goes free — even if he was clearly defending himself — jurors can expect violence and destruction to follow shortly thereafter.

Until true law and order are returned to American cities, it remains in question whether it is even possible to conduct a fair trial free of outside coercion.

Hopefully, in the case of the trial of Rittenhouse, justice will be served.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




loading
Overstretched OSHA Will Rely on American Workers to Rat on Their Bosses if They Flout Biden's Vax Mandate
Liberals Melt Down, Claim Judge Is Biased Because His Ringtone Is 'God Bless the USA'
Judge Makes Huge Announcement in Rittenhouse Trial: The Jury Members Were Filmed
Biden's America: Inflation Skyrockets to Highest Level in 30 Years with 6.2% Surge in Consumer Prices
Shock Japanese Study: No Evidence That Closing the Schools Reduced the Spread of COVID-19
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.