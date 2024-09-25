Judge Makes Kamala's Dream Come True, Orders Prison to Provide Transgender Surgery for Baby Murderer

It’s Kamala Harris’ dream come true, doubly over. And, if it becomes an issue in this November’s election, watch her deny it a thousand times.

According to the Evansville, Indiana-based Courier & Press, a federal judge ruled in favor of a transgender inmate who is suing the the Indiana Department of Correction to pay for his transitioning surgery.

Jonathan Richardson, who now identifies as Autumn Cordellioné, killed his 11-month-old stepdaughter in September of 2001.

Richardson originally told police he had shook the child a few times because she was “fussy” before putting her to bed.

“In the ensuing 2002 trial, however, a forensic pathologist testified that the child was most likely smothered or strangled,” the Courier & Press reported. “Bruises were also found on the child’s body, and [Richardson] had been the only person with the child for hours at a time, looking after her while the child’s mother worked.”

There was also the confession; four jailers and a police lieutenant told a jury that Richardson yelled, during an outburst, “I killed the little f****** b****.”

A charming gentleman, indeed — who now wishes to be a charming lady, with the help of the ACLU of Indiana. The Courier & Press reported on Friday that “[a] federal judge ruled the Indiana Department of Correction’s ban on gender-affirming care is likely unconstitutional” and would permit the surgery to go ahead on the taxpayer’s dime.

Cordellioné, the suit says, was diagnosed with gender dysphoria in 2020 and prescribed testosterone blockers and female hormones. However, it stated in its lawsuit that the drugs are not enough for him.

“She has engaged in self-harm and has attempted suicide because she could not stand the fact that her sex at birth fails to match the fact that she is a woman and cannot tolerate her male body,” the suit, which uses she/her pronouns to refer to the baby murderer, states.

It adds that he’s lived as a woman in the men’s prison to the “extent possible,” along with items like makeup and “form fitting clothing,” but this just won’t do.

“Accordingly, at this point gender-affirming surgery is necessary so that her physical identity can be aligned with her gender identity and so her gender dysphoria can be ameliorated,” the suit claims.

“By prohibiting the surgery, regardless of medical need, the statute mandates deliberate indifference to a serious medical need and therefore violates the Eighth Amendment,” it continued. “Additionally, the statute discriminates against Plaintiff and other transgender prisoners in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

Judge Richard Young agreed, granting the killer a preliminary injunction earlier in the month.

“Specifically, Ms. Cordellioné has shown that her gender dysphoria is a serious medical need, and that, despite other treatments Defendant has provided her to treat her gender dysphoria, she requires gender-affirming surgery to prevent a risk of serious bodily and psychological harm,” the ruling, which also used she/her pronouns, stated. He ordered the Department of Corrections to take “all reasonable actions” to ensure he gets the surgery at the earliest possible opportunity.

So, how does this relate to Kamala Harris?

Well, before she was vice president or even a senator, she was the attorney general of California. And while Donald Trump was vigorously fact-checked for saying that Harris “wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison” during the presidential debate, an interview she did in 2019 indicates that’s likely true.

“When I was Attorney General I learned that the California Department of Corrections, which was a client of mine – I didn’t get to choose my clients … they were standing in the way of surgery for prisoners,” Harris said in the interview, according to Fox News.

“And there was a specific case. When I learned about the case, I worked behind-the-scenes to not only make sure that that transgender woman got the services she was deserving – it was not only about that case – I made sure that they changed the policy in the state of California so that every transgender inmate in the prison system would have access to the medical care that they desire and need.”

Furthermore, let’s extrapolate from Harris’ position during her one planned run at the presidency, when she said she wanted “Medicare for All” — and she really meant “all,” as you may note from this clip:

Kamala Harris says she supports illegal immigrants getting Medicare https://t.co/zGVCDuii3M pic.twitter.com/h7QHvCknc4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 12, 2019

If this is what she defines as “medical care that [prisoners] desire and need,” she’s as sure to push for it as she is to push for healthcare for illegal immigrants.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that the judge’s ruling in the Richardson/Cordellioné case came just days before Harris announced she was willing to do away with the filibuster to reinstate abortion rights nationwide, should she win and Democrats have enough votes in both houses of Congress to nuke the 60-vote threshold in the upper chamber.

She’s willing to legally reinstate the right to kill the unborn, in other words. And, if you kill the born, she’ll fight for your right for elective “gender-affirming” surgery on the taxpayer’s dime, should you be in prison. She’s not going to phrase it that way, of course, because that’ll go over like a lead balloon in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Wisconsin. But what she’s said is what she’s said. No amount of quick talking or justification should be able to get her out of positions she’s talked and justified herself into.

