Judge Makes Special Exception for Top Prospect's Father Ahead of NFL Draft

A Palm Beach County judge has granted a special exception for Travis Hunter Sr., father of NFL Draft prospect Travis Hunter, to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The decision allows Hunter Sr. to witness his son’s likely top-five selection Thursday night, despite being on probation.

Travis Hunter Jr., a two-way star from the University of Colorado, is expected to be one of the top picks in this year’s draft. The Heisman Trophy winner excelled as both a wide receiver and cornerback, making him a unique talent coveted by NFL teams.

Hunter Sr. had been under home confinement in Boynton Beach, Florida, as part of a three-year probation sentence, according to The Palm Beach Post. The confinement stemmed from a 2023 arrest on charges of felony battery, felony carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of marijuana.

The judge’s ruling temporarily lifts Hunter Sr.’s travel restrictions, allowing him to travel to Green Bay for the draft. He will arrive Wednesday and must return to Florida by Friday, adhering to strict conditions during his stay.

According to USA Today, Hunter Sr. will be limited to his hotel and the draft grounds around Lambeau Field. This ensures compliance with his probation terms while granting him the chance to share in his son’s milestone moment.

Travis Hunter Jr. spoke emotionally about his father during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech last year. He expressed regret that Hunter Sr. couldn’t attend the ceremony due to his confinement, making this draft appearance particularly significant for the family.

“I want to say something to my father,” Hunter Jr. said at the Heisman ceremony, the Post reported. “Dad, I love you. For all the stuff you went through, man … Now look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man.”

Hunter Sr., 39, was released early from a 90-day jail sentence just days before the Heisman ceremony, but travel restrictions kept him from attending. The judge’s exception this week marks the first time he’ll be present for one of his son’s recent football milestones.

The 2025 NFL Draft, hosted at Lambeau Field and the Titletown District in Green Bay, is expected to draw 250,000 fans over three days. It kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, with extensive coverage across multiple networks.

Hunter Jr. isn’t the only top prospect generating buzz. University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward is widely projected as the No. 1 overall pick, likely to be selected by the Tennessee Titans.

Ward, who threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns last season (to only seven interceptions), is seen as a franchise quarterback. His selection would mark a significant moment for the Titans, who are looking to rebuild their offense after the failed Will Levis experiment.

Penn State’s Abdul Carter, a dominant edge rusher, is another name to watch. Analysts rank him as a top prospect, with some mock drafts projecting him to the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 overall.

Carter’s game-wrecking potential as a pass rusher makes him a valuable asset. Teams like the Browns are eager to bolster their defensive fronts with his talent.

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell is also expected to go early. Mock drafts have him pegged as a potential pick for the New England Patriots, who are looking to solidify their offensive line.

Campbell’s size and skill make him a cornerstone piece for any team needing tackle help. He’s part of a tackle-heavy top 10 predicted by analysts.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty rounds out the top prospects. Known for his explosive playmaking, Jeanty could be a target for teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, who need a boost in their rushing attack.

Jeanty’s ability to be a long-term solution at running back makes him a hot commodity, especially at a reasonable rookie salary. His selection would add dynamism to any offense.

Of note, Hunter’s teammate at Colorado, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is rapidly losing draft stock and may fall out of the first round.

Hunter’s best skill, meanwhile, may very well be his versatility. He played as a dominant receiver and nimble cornerback for Colorado, a feat seldom seen at the professional level.

Hunter seems insistent he can replicate his two-way dominance in the NFL, and he won’t have to wait long to see which team gives him that chance.

