Judge May Have Just Found Excuse to Refuse Trump Bail According to Ex-Prosecutor

Former prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said Saturday that former President Donald Trump may be denied bail due to a recent post he made on Truth Social.

Trump claimed in a Saturday post that the Manhattan District Attorney‘s office was planning on arresting him on Tuesday.

In the post, written in all caps, Trump warned: “The far & away leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” referring to himself.

The arrest warrant, he said in all caps again, would be issued by the “Corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorneys office,” which is represented by Alvin Bragg.

“PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” he urged his supporters.

Kirschner, an avid critic of Trump, first responded to his Truth Social post by referring to the former president as a “sad little man” who he said should be “tried in every jurisdiction in which he committed crimes.”

In another tweet he accused Trump of trying to “once again, [orchestrate] a dangerous gathering.”

“I would slap a government exhibit sticker on this post and introduce it at his criminal trial.” @glennkirschner2 reacts to the breaking news of President Trump’s Truth Social post indicating that he expects to be arrested Tuesday #KatiePhangShow pic.twitter.com/UfDUEA73Yl — The Katie Phang Show (@katiephangshow) March 18, 2023

Should the prosecutor hounding Trump be brought up on charges? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (1159 Votes) No: 4% (53 Votes)

Trump says he’ll be ARRESTED on Tuesday; tells his supporters to come to Manhattan for his arrest to “TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” When it comes to inciting imminent lawless conduct, Donald Trump has priors. #JusticeMatters https://t.co/18wNkDhvVK — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 18, 2023

Kirschner believes that Trump’s post could result in him being denied bail, as well as alter the terms of his release.

“I would slap a government exhibits sticker on this post and I would introduce it at his criminal trial,” Kirschner said on Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s Katie Phang Show.

“He has now just given the judge that will preside over his arraignment hearing food for thought about what kind of conditions should be set for the release of this dangerous man pending trial,” he added, suggesting that Trump’s comments could be interpreted as an attempt to incite a riot.

“This is a dog whistle, just as sure as him telling The Proud Boys, ‘stand back and stand by,'” an increasingly agitated Kirschner continues. “He just directed his supporters, some of whom we know are violent, to come to Manhattan for his arraignment.”

Reports suggest that the possible arrest may be in relation to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claimed in 2016 that she and Trump had an affair – which Trump denies. Daniels was paid $130,000 to keep the alleged affair private.

Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, previously pled guilty to criminal tax evasion and campaign finance violations in relation to the payment.

Trump repaid Cohen the $130,000, according to NBC News, but denied that the money was taken from his campaign and said the payment was “a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA.”

“The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair … despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair,” Trump said at the time, NBC reported.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, Cohen testified on Monday for three hours and indicated that he had provided the grand jury with a testimony that would implicate Trump.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.