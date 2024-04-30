Judge Merchan Makes Shocking Decision About Trump Going to Barron's Graduation

As if the injustices inherent to his innumerable trials were not enough, former President Donald Trump has been forced to endure the capricious whims of his judges regarding his own personal life.

However, on Tuesday the presiding judge for Trump’s hush money case made a rather surprising decision regarding the high school graduation of Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump.

According to The New York Times, Judge Juan M. Merchan has decided, after weeks of Trump protesting the injustice of being forced to remain in New York for the momentous occasion, to let Trump attend the graduation after all.

Newsweek reporter Katherine Fung, who has been updating all of the social media platform X on the hush money trial from inside the courtroom, informed users that “Trump will be allowed to attend Barron’s graduation on May 17, Merchan rules. He says that with the trial moving per schedule, it will ‘not be a problem’ for Trump to attend his son’s high school graduation.”

Trump will be allowed to attend Barron’s graduation on May 17, Merchan rules. He says that with the trial moving per schedule, it will “not be a problem” for Trump to attend his son’s high school graduation. — Katherine Fung (@katherinekfung) April 30, 2024

Taking place at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 17, it had appeared, in the weeks leading up to the trial brought by New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg regarding the “hush money” Trump allegedly paid porn actress Stormy Daniels, that the judge would not be so merciful, the Daily Caller reported.

Trump had previously been unable to contain his frustration that this trial might make him miss this important day in his youngest son’s life.

Is Trump being persecuted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (422 Votes) No: 1% (6 Votes)

Trump said, “That I can’t go to my son’s graduation or that I can’t go to the United States Supreme Court. That I’m not in Georgia, or Florida, or North Carolina campaigning like I should be … It’s perfect for the radical left Democrats. It’s exactly what they want.”

After all, Merchan had prevented Trump from attending the Supreme Court hearings on April 25 regarding Trump’s own presidential immunity case.

So, how could Trump have any inkling that Merchan might show some leniency for this event?

Indeed, it really should never have been a question of whether or not Trump could attend his son’s graduation.

The only reason it had been a question was because of left’s unbending cruelty towards Trump and their demented desire to make Trump’s life as miserable as possible while undergoing these unjust trials.

Letitia James tried to force Trump to pay a half a billion dollar fine for a “fraud” none of his banks or clients had ever complained about, and Judge Engoron forced Trump to choose between attending his mother-in-law’s funeral or attending his own trial.

It’s been hard to shake the impression that these legal cases have been personally motivated vendettas against Trump.

This particular instance, of leaving Trump in suspense over whether or not he could attend his son’s graduation, was just cruel.

Indeed, Trump had to talk about this for weeks before Judge Merchan could finally be bothered to make a decision, as if he, or Bragg, just wanted to watch Trump suffer before they finally gave him permission.

And it hasn’t just been the different legal teams circling Trump like vultures.

Trump has continued to receive attacks on all sides from the far-left media. (The New York Times article on the subject even subtly belittled Trump’s frustration, saying the former president “loudly complained.”)

At the end of the day, Trump should be allowed to attend his son’s graduation.

The fact that there was even doubt about it just showed how much the left despises Trump and wants to punish him unjustly.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.