Judge Orders Hunter Biden to Answer Tough Questions, Blasts His Legal Team for Excessive Secrecy

Hunter Biden will soon have to answer questions about his lucrative art sales — all because an Arkansas judge isn’t giving him a choice.

The troubled heir of President Joe Biden was ordered to appear in a June deposition during a Monday hearing, according to CNN.

Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer accused the younger Biden’s legal team of excessive secrecy during the hearing — itself held in the context of litigation over Hunter Biden’s child support payments.

“The ability to redact is being somewhat abused,” Meyer said of Hunter Biden’s financial filings in the case.

The president’s surviving son appeared in person for the hearing in an Arkansas courthouse.

Meyer ordered Hunter’s lawyers to re-submit filings of his financial records — with more, un-redacted information about his income and expenses.

Hunter will likely have to answer questions under oath regarding his sale of his own high-priced personal artwork in the June deposition.

Deposition witnesses are obligated to answer questions truthfully under oath during the proceedings.

Failure to do so constitutes perjury.

The younger Biden’s art deals have been criticized as lapses of presidential ethics — potentially allowing a means for the wealthy and well-connected to secure influence in the Biden White House through buying Hunter’s artwork.

His art dealings follow his own extensive history of questionable business arrangements with foreign governments and corporations.

Hunter Biden petitioned to reduce his child support payments to Lunden Roberts in September, potentially cutting off the woman with whom he fathered a child.

Lawyers for the Democratic insider revealed that he’s currently paying Roberts $20,000 a month in child support on Monday, according to CNN.

A civil trial scheduled for June will determine if Hunter Biden’s monthly child support obligation to Roberts will be reduced.

It’s unclear if the publicity-averse younger Biden will appear for the deposition as scheduled, or potentially seek to settle his child support case with Roberts.

Hunter Biden remains under federal investigation, with prosecutors eyeing potential criminal charges involving gun and tax violations.

