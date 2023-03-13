Judge Orders Man to Pay Ex-Wife $528 a Month Over More Than 30 Years for Unpaid Housework

A Spanish woman is cashing in on a divorce ruling.

Ivana Moral cited 25 years of household labor in her claim against her ex-husband, according to People.

She’s being awarded $215,000 in a pension arrangement determined by a judge earlier this month.

Moral argued that her work as a homemaker left her unable to pursue a personal career, stating that she “was deprived of any possible career due to her exclusive dedication to the home and family,” according to Euronews.

Moral’s finances were separated from those of her husband during the couple’s lengthy marriage, with her partner significantly increasing his own assets through the management of a gym business.

Moral also described laboring to raise the couple’s two daughters.

After filing for divorce in 2020, Moral was left “economically threatened, worthless, and dependent,” according to court filings reviewed by Fox News.

“Clearly this was a case of abuse to be completely excluded financially (by my ex-husband) with nothing left after my marriage ended, so me and my daughters were left with nothing after all these years of putting all my time, energy and love in the family,” Moral said of her husband’s actions, according to People.

“I was supporting my husband in his work and in the family as a mother and a father.”

“I was never allowed access to his financial affairs; everything was in his name.”

Her winnings will be paid in a monthly pension of $528.

The Spanish court calculated her proceeds by evaluating the minimum monthly earnings of housekeepers during the timeline of her 25-year marriage, according to Fox.

It’ll take the husband more than 30 years to pay his ex-wife’s total proceeds.

The case was litigated in the southern region of Málaga, according to Euronews.

The ex-husband hasn’t been publicly named.

He’s also being ordered to pay monthly stipends of roughly $433 and $649 to the couple’s two daughters, according to People.

Moral’s lawyer is pointing to the case as a watershed for homemakers who undergo divorce.

“This ruling represents the labor of all the women in the shadows and who, without a doubt, constitute a fundamental support in personal, marital, and familiar terms during years and years so that the ex-husband could develop his professional career and a rise in wealth which at the moment of separation could not share,” lawyer Marta Fuentes told iNews.

“She was his shadow, working behind [him] so he could rise professionally and become someone.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.