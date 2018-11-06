SECTIONS
Judge Orders Polls To Stay Open as Cruz and Beto Fight Rages

Voters wait in line at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center polling place Tuesday in Houston.Loren Elliott / Getty ImagesVoters wait in line at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center polling place Tuesday in Houston. (Loren Elliott / Getty Images)

By Bryan Chai
at 4:53pm
As the most hotly contested midterm elections in recent memory rage on, one of the more crucial races just took a twist.

Incumbent Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is in a battle with Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

Turnout at the voting centers has been significant enough that a Texas judge has ordered nine polling locations to stay open an extra hour, according to a court order procured by The Hill.

Those nine locations will stay open until 8 p.m. local time, giving eager voters more time to cast their ballots.

The move by the judge comes shortly after the Texas Civil Rights Project and the Texas Organizing Project sued Harris County over delays at the polling locations, per The Texas Tribune.

According to The Tribune, the nine locations staying open an extra hour are as follows:

• Iglesia Trinidad (Precinct 0597)

• Metcalf Elementary (Precinct 0882)

• Evelyn Thompson Elementary (Precinct 0061)

• Hampton Inn Katy Fwy (Precinct 0055)

• Fiesta Mart Inc. (Precinct 0541)

• John Marshall Middle School (Precinct 0046)

• HOAPV Community Building (0030)

•  Lone Star College Cypress Center (Precinct 305 and 951)

•  Houston Community College Alief Center (Precinct 0428)

As The Tribune noted, affidavits revealed that many early morning voters were unable to cast their ballots before going to work due to delays.

On top of that, many voters experienced technical difficulties at the balloting machines if they were even able to get in before needing to go to work.

Further muddling matters, 18 locations in Harris County opened late or were not fully operational upon opening.

