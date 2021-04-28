A judge on Wednesday declined to stop an audit of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County, Arizona, from going forward.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Martin dismissed a challenge brought by the Arizona Democratic Party.

Breaking: Maricopa County Judge denies Democrat’s request to stop the election audit. The audit continues! — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) April 28, 2021

Martin was assigned to the case on Monday after Judge Christopher Coury recused himself the previous day. A newly assigned attorney working for one of the parties worked as an extern in Courey’s office within the past five years, according to The Hill.

The lawsuit filed by the Democrats on Thursday alleged that Senate Republicans do not have proper procedures in place to ensure the security of the ballots and called into question the independence of the companies the lawmakers contracted to oversee the audit.

Arizona Republican Party chairwoman Kelli Ward — who is not involved in the audit, but is monitoring its progress — described the review of the 2.1 million votes cast in the Phoenix metropolitan area as “America’s audit.”

“The fake news media wants to pretend that this is a Republican audit,” Ward said in a video posted on Twitter on Monday evening.

“This is not a Republican audit. This is an American audit. I call it America’s audit because we are finally going to have the full forensic evidence to let us know whatever happened in 2020,” she said.

Despite legal threats from the Democrats, “America’s Audit” continues. Arizona Republican Chairwoman @kelliwardaz talks with Audit Director Ken Bennett regarding the audit progress and non-partisan approach. What’s got the Democrats so panicked? One word: TRANSPARENCY#AZAudit pic.twitter.com/SxEbPkamtl — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) April 27, 2021

“This is not to go back and try to change the 2020 election,” audit liaison and former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett told Ward. “If we find something, then we will identify what needs to be fixed in the next election.”

“All that the Senate is doing is … a complete forensic audit, which has never been done,” Bennett continued.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors commissioned audits of Dominion Voting Systems machines, which happened earlier this year but did not review the actual ballots.

Further, Bennett pointed out that the audit did not thoroughly address any tampering that may have occurred on election night.

“This is the first and full forensic audit, and it will tell us what do we need to do, if anything, to make elections better,” Bennett said.

“That’s what all voters want,” regardless of party, Ward said. “We want election integrity and we want our voters to have confidence.”

Former President Donald Trump responded to the Democrats’ ongoing efforts to thwart the audit in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Radical Left Democrat Party has gone absolutely INSANE in fighting the Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, right now taking place in the Great State of Arizona,” Trump said.

President Trump is exactly right – America deserves the truth! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/loywlRi7q3 — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) April 27, 2021

“The audit is independently run, with no advantage to either side, but the Democrats don’t want to hear anything about it because they know that they lost Arizona, and other scam election States, in a LANDSLIDE,” the 45th president added.

“The audit must continue. America deserves the TRUTH!” Trump concluded.

A news release from the Arizona Senate Republicans last month said the audit will include scanning all 2.1 million paper ballots cast to look for irregularities, conducting a full manual recount, investigating the registration rolls, and performing a forensic audit of the electronic voting machines and systems used.

